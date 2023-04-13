Inspiring! Former Peon Runs Software Companies

IMAGE: Meet Chhotu Sharma -- the perfect example of what happens when determination meets hard work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chhotu Sharma/LinkedIn

Delicious ice apples that taste amazing on a hot summer day.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Giving back, cop style.

ISRO's 'Waste Not' policy.

An iftar at a temple.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Why India Is Excited About Vande Bharat

Location: Delhi

It's the world's first first 7.2-metre high-rise train.

It has state-of-the-art infrastructure.

It will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur.

Watch it take a trial run before it is officially launched.

Video: PTI

Retired? Naah, Says This Cop

Location: Nanded

The 'R' word does not exist for this Nanded-based police officer.

His official association with the police force may have ended, but that does not mean he won't lend a helping hand.

"Though I am freed from my work," says Sheikh Abdul Sheikh Amir, "I am not freed from duty."

Instead, he spends four hours every day doing this.

Video: PTI

ISRO Won't Waste!

Location: Bengaluru

Space programmes are important and exciting.

What is not so exciting, however, is the amount of space debris it generates.

Taking a small step towards reducing that problem was the Indian Space Research Organisation's successful landing of the Reusable Launch Vehicle.

Hats off, ISRO.

Video: PTI

Hey, Who's That With Janhvi?

Location: Tirupati

Is that, if rumours are to be believed, the sultry actress's boyfriend?

Spotted here are Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Video: ANI

Tried A Palm Nungu?

Location: Rameswaram

We also know it as the tadgola. And as the ice apple. And as a delicious summer treat.

If you have not had it yet, we don't want to spoil the surprise. But here are a couple of tips.

Don't choose them by size; ask for the tender fruit instead. And chill in your fridge before peeling and immediately popping into your mouth.

It's one of the best things to have as the temperatures rise; no wonder the palm nungu is proving to be such a popular buy in Rameswaram. And, we are sure, in other parts of India as well.

Video: PTI

Patiala Brigade Explores Ancient Silk Route

Location: Ladakh

At one time, the ancient Silk Route was one of the important trade routes in the world and one that connected the East with the West.

Today, the horse and camel riders of the Indian Army's Patiala Brigade continued to explore it as part of their routine training exercises.

Video: ANI

The LCA Tejas Trainer Aircraft

Location: Bengaluru

When it took to the skies for the first time, this is what it looked like.

Video: PTI

An Iftar Party In A Temple

Location: Mallapuram

This is what India need more of.

When the Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu temple near Vettichira hosted an iftar party for the Muslim community, here's what happened.

Video: ANI

Determination! Determination! Determination!

Location: Chandigarh

If you need a dose of inspiration, this is the video you need to see.

This young man began his career as a peon.

Today, Chhotu Sharma is the founder-owner of two software companies in Chandigarh -- CS Soft Solutions and CS Infotech.

Now, he plans to launch a third company in Mohali, which is expected to employ 1,800 people.

Video: ANI

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com