News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Inspiring! Former Peon Runs Software Companies

Inspiring! Former Peon Runs Software Companies

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
Last updated on: April 13, 2023 15:19 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Chhotu Sharma

IMAGE: Meet Chhotu Sharma -- the perfect example of what happens when determination meets hard work. Photograph: Kind courtesy Chhotu Sharma/LinkedIn

Delicious ice apples that taste amazing on a hot summer day.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Giving back, cop style.

ISRO's 'Waste Not' policy.

An iftar at a temple.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Why India Is Excited About Vande Bharat
Location: Delhi

It's the world's first first 7.2-metre high-rise train.

It has state-of-the-art infrastructure.

It will reduce the travel time between Delhi and Jaipur.

Watch it take a trial run before it is officially launched.

Video: PTI

 

Retired? Naah, Says This Cop
Location: Nanded

The 'R' word does not exist for this Nanded-based police officer.

His official association with the police force may have ended, but that does not mean he won't lend a helping hand.

"Though I am freed from my work," says Sheikh Abdul Sheikh Amir, "I am not freed from duty."

Instead, he spends four hours every day doing this.

Video: PTI

  

ISRO Won't Waste!
Location: Bengaluru

Space programmes are important and exciting.

What is not so exciting, however, is the amount of space debris it generates.

Taking a small step towards reducing that problem was the Indian Space Research Organisation's successful landing of the Reusable Launch Vehicle.

Hats off, ISRO.

Video: PTI

 

Hey, Who's That With Janhvi?
Location: Tirupati

Is that, if rumours are to be believed, the sultry actress's boyfriend?

Spotted here are Janhvi Kapoor and Shikhar Pahariya visiting the Tirupati Balaji temple.

Video: ANI

 

Tried A Palm Nungu?
Location: Rameswaram

We also know it as the tadgola. And as the ice apple. And as a delicious summer treat.

If you have not had it yet, we don't want to spoil the surprise. But here are a couple of tips.

Don't choose them by size; ask for the tender fruit instead. And chill in your fridge before peeling and immediately popping into your mouth.

It's one of the best things to have as the temperatures rise; no wonder the palm nungu is proving to be such a popular buy in Rameswaram. And, we are sure, in other parts of India as well.

Video: PTI

 

Patiala Brigade Explores Ancient Silk Route
Location: Ladakh

At one time, the ancient Silk Route was one of the important trade routes in the world and one that connected the East with the West.

Today, the horse and camel riders of the Indian Army's Patiala Brigade continued to explore it as part of their routine training exercises.

Video: ANI

 

The LCA Tejas Trainer Aircraft
Location: Bengaluru

When it took to the skies for the first time, this is what it looked like.

Video: PTI

 

An Iftar Party In A Temple
Location: Mallapuram

This is what India need more of.

When the Lakshmi Narasimha Murthy Vishnu temple near Vettichira hosted an iftar party for the Muslim community, here's what happened.

Video: ANI

 

Determination! Determination! Determination!
Location: Chandigarh

If you need a dose of inspiration, this is the video you need to see.

This young man began his career as a peon.

Today, Chhotu Sharma is the founder-owner of two software companies in Chandigarh -- CS Soft Solutions and CS Infotech.

Now, he plans to launch a third company in Mohali, which is expected to employ 1,800 people.

Video: ANI

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
Print this article
'I will fight the Gandhi way'
'I will fight the Gandhi way'
'Gulfisha's bail is now in the Almighty's court'
'Gulfisha's bail is now in the Almighty's court'
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
'Demand for sex trafficking is everywhere'
A Raja asked to reply in appeal in 2G scam acquittals
A Raja asked to reply in appeal in 2G scam acquittals
Infosys Q4 result disappoints Street; net rises 7.8%
Infosys Q4 result disappoints Street; net rises 7.8%
Centre disputes number of attacks on Christians in SC
Centre disputes number of attacks on Christians in SC
Sensex up 38 points; bank stocks shine
Sensex up 38 points; bank stocks shine
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'

'Punjabis will never allow Khalistan in Punjab'

'A governor should not be indulging in politics'

'A governor should not be indulging in politics'

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances