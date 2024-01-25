Voices From Ayodhya

Ayodhya, a city whispered in ancient poems and etched in the pages of the Ramayana. Today, it resonates with its voice not just in India, but all over the world.

To truly understand its soul, Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com spoke to Ayodhya nivasis to find out how they respond to the new Ram temple in their midst, and the changes in their lives.

Photographs and Videos: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

IMAGE: Vedprakash Mishra at his tea stall in Ayodhya.

Shashi and Vedprakash Mishra, owners, Mishra Tea Stall

Shashi and Vedprakash Mishra began making tea and selling it in 1996.

Soon after they married they realise they had no income, but tea was the one thing Vedprakash was good at making.

Shashi suggested opening a tea stall and 27 years later its income pays for their leased house and the education of their four children.

Jagdish Prasad Tiwari, Nagar Nigam official

Jagdish Prasad Tiwari, who works at the Ayodhya Nagar Nigam office, is relaxed on Tuesday as his assignment supervising some of the arrangements for the opening of the temple concludes.

Upasana Tripathi, medical student

A medical student, a dancer and speaker, Upasana Tripathi shares the meaning of Dharampath.

Falguni Sinha, yoga trainer.

A yoga trainer from Gonda and one of the performers at the events in Ayodhya on Monday, Falguni Sinha is impressed to see everyone around so happy.

