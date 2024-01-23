This Is For Shri Ram!

January 22, 2024 has passed into history. Scenes from a day of religious fervour in many parts of India.

IMAGE: A sadhu dances on a roadside in Ayodhya. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees pray as they watch a live screening of the opening of the Ram temple at a PVR cinema hall in New Delhi. Photograph: Sahiba Chawdhary/Reuters

IMAGE: Bharatiya Janata Party supporters celebrate as they watch a live stream of the consecration of the Ram temple outside the BJP headquarters in Mumbai. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

IMAGE: Devotees sit in front of pictures of deities as they wait for the pran prathishtha to commence. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A devotee prays before taking a dip in the waters of the Sarayu river before the inauguration. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Rapid Action Force trooper guards a street in Ayodhya during the inauguration of the Ram temple. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers patrol the Sarayu river before the inauguration. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A Muslim cleric and a Hindu priest arrive to attend the inauguration. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Police officers ask a pilgrim to leave the area of the Ram temple before its inauguration. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A devotee walks past RAF members standing guard on the street in Ayodhya. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: A devotee walks alongside police officers on the street. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

IMAGE: Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T Chairman V K Pandian watch the live telecast of the Ram Mandir pran pratishtha ceremony in Bhubaneswar. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former Chief Justice of India Justice U U Lalit and Sunil Bharti Mittal, chairman, Bharti Enterprises, in Ayodhya. Photograph: ANI Photo

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com