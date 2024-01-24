News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » The Many Faces From Ayodhya

The Many Faces From Ayodhya

By RAJESH KARKERA
January 24, 2024 16:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Rediff.com's Rajesh Karkera captures faces from Ayodhya.

 

IMAGE: His was the most expressive face on the streets of Ayodhya.
Devotees touched his feet, some shared their personal problems with him and he assured them that all would be well. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/Rediff.com

 

IMAGE: This Lord Hanuman arrived from Sita Mayya's birthplace, Janakpur in Nepal.

 

IMAGE: And here's the modern version with cell phone in hand.

 

IMAGE: Among the crowds were many sadhus from all over India.

 

IMAGE: Most of them had their mobile phones handy to capture the euphoria around them.

 

IMAGE: This sadhu didn't have a cell phone as he sat on the pavement.

 

IMAGE: The gent on the right told his friend on the left not to stress...

 

IMAGE: A calmness surrounded this elderly gentleman, He is not a sadhu, but just felt comfortable donning orange on this day.

 

IMAGE: A young man waiting for a glimpse of the VVIPs who turned up in Ayodhya on Monday.

 

IMAGE: The children of Ayodhya too were on the streets carrying orange flags.

 

IMAGE: Suchitra Majumdar Biswas from Kolkata sang songs about Ramji and Modiji.

 

IMAGE: An on duty UP policeman one couldn't pass without a second glance.

 

IMAGE: Selling a temple replica in a bylane in Ayodhya.

 

IMAGE: Khushi and Mansi ate chips and sat outside their home on Rampath. Never had they seen so many cars, they said excitedly.

 

 

IMAGE: Vandana Kaushal and son Vivaan watching the cars with VVIPs zooming by. Agraj Kaushal, Vandana's husband, owns a utensil store on Rampath in Ayodhya.

 

IMAGE: Residents of Pune were very excited after the darshan of Ram Lalla.

 

IMAGE: Is this Hanuman, the son of Vayu?

 

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
RAJESH KARKERA / Rediff.com
 
Print this article
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
A Temple Fit For The Prince Of Ayodhya
The Ram Temple At Night
The Ram Temple At Night
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
'There must have been 1 lakh people inside Ram Mandir'
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
How Ram mandir is a true amalgamation of India
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
Sensex surges 690 points to reclaim 71K
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
England's Bashir denied visa; Stokes frustrated
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
Yastremska breaks 44-year record to make AO semis
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

On The Way To The Ram Mandir...

On The Way To The Ram Mandir...

This Is For Shri Ram!

This Is For Shri Ram!

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances