The Many Faces From Ayodhya

Devotees touched his feet, some shared their personal problems with him and he assured them that all would be well. All Photographs: Rajesh Karkera/ Rediff.com IMAGE: His was the most expressive face on the streets of Ayodhya.Devotees touched his feet, some shared their personal problems with him and he assured them that all would be well.

IMAGE: This Lord Hanuman arrived from Sita Mayya's birthplace, Janakpur in Nepal.

IMAGE: And here's the modern version with cell phone in hand.

IMAGE: Among the crowds were many sadhus from all over India.

IMAGE: Most of them had their mobile phones handy to capture the euphoria around them.

IMAGE: This sadhu didn't have a cell phone as he sat on the pavement.

IMAGE: The gent on the right told his friend on the left not to stress...

IMAGE: A calmness surrounded this elderly gentleman, He is not a sadhu, but just felt comfortable donning orange on this day.

IMAGE: A young man waiting for a glimpse of the VVIPs who turned up in Ayodhya on Monday.

IMAGE: The children of Ayodhya too were on the streets carrying orange flags.

IMAGE: Suchitra Majumdar Biswas from Kolkata sang songs about Ramji and Modiji.

IMAGE: An on duty UP policeman one couldn't pass without a second glance.

IMAGE: Selling a temple replica in a bylane in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: Khushi and Mansi ate chips and sat outside their home on Rampath. Never had they seen so many cars, they said excitedly.

IMAGE: Vandana Kaushal and son Vivaan watching the cars with VVIPs zooming by. Agraj Kaushal, Vandana's husband, owns a utensil store on Rampath in Ayodhya.

IMAGE: Residents of Pune were very excited after the darshan of Ram Lalla.

IMAGE: Is this Hanuman, the son of Vayu?

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com