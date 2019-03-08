The Women Who Made A Difference

Medha Patkar

Probably the best known woman activist in India as well as abroad who has spent her life fighting for the marginalised sections of the population.

She is best known for initiating the Narmada Bachao Andolan in 1985 against big dams on the Narmada river in three states -- Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Maharashtra.

In addition to questioning the feasibility of the project from the technical, financial, social (rehabilitation) and environmental stand points, her larger contribution has put under review the entire idea of modern development.

Initially, intellectuals and political parties christened the movement as anti-development and because of this some people also accused Medha Patkar of being anti-national.

But when it was seen that in projects after projects the benefits were exaggerated and costs underestimated, that well-off sections of the population or industries were the beneficiaries and poor communities, often tribal, were displaced without proper rehabilitation and environment was adversely affected, people began to change their opinion on the concept of 'development'.

Questions like 'Whose development?' 'At whose cost?' began to be raised.

Jawaharlal Nehru had described these projects as temples of modern India. Hence, these projects acquired a certain degree of sanctity in the sense that they could not be questioned.

It took lot of effort for Medha Patkar and her fellow activists to shake policy makers, intellectuals and larger society out of this parochial mindset.

Her stand was vindicated when she was chosen as one of the two Indian members on the World Commission on Dams. The Commission came out with a report recommending that social and environmental aspects have to be given the same significance as technical, economic and financial, that there should be informed participation of all stakeholders in decision making and most importantly, free, prior and informed consent of indigenous people should be ensured.

Soon, Medha Patkar's role grew larger than the movement and she began to be invited by all victims of various development projects in the country.

She and her colleagues formed the National Alliance of People's Movements to bring all such movements on a single platform.

The platform continues to play an important role and has large number of people's movements on board.

Medha Patkar also initiated the Ghar Bachao Ghar Banao movement in Mumbai for the right of slum dwellers and against demolition of their slums by civic authorities.

NAPM was also behind exposing the Adarsh Housing Society scam in Mumbai by using the Right to Information Act.