11 schemes that may have won Modi the 2019 election

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com lists 11 Modi flagship schemes that may have been gamechangers in the Lok Sabha election.

Many political pundits believe Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi won a second term only because of hardline Hindutva politics.

Author Pankaj Mishra wrote in The New York Times of how Modi 'seduced India with envy and hate'.

The Pradhan Sevak himself attributed his triumph to his government's focus on 'last-mile delivery'.

So what is this 'last-mile delivery' that Modi was talking about?

The short answer is ensuing all direct subsidies reached the poor man.

There are scores of schemes which the Modi government launched for the poor. Here are the 11 top schemes which have benefited the have-nots.

(Kindly note: These are official figures provided on government Web sites.)

Swachh Bharat Mission

Purpose: Making India a clean country by October 2, 2019.

The focus of the strategy is to move towards a 'Swachh Bharat' or 'Clean India' by providing flexibility to state governments, as sanitation is a state subject, to decide on their implementation policy, use of funds and mechanisms, taking into account state-specific requirements.

The scheme is divided into the Swachh Bharat Mission-Gramin, which comes under the ministry of drinking water and sanitation; and the Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban, which comes under the ministry of urban affairs.

Beneficiaries of Swachh Bharat-Gramin since October 2, 2014

Number of Household Toilets Built: 9,27,15,463

Open Defecation Free Villages: 560,612

Beneficiaries of Swachh Bharat Mission-Urban since October 2, 2014

Numbers of Household Toilets Built: 54,64,727 individual toilets

Number of community and public toilets: 464,250 public toilets

Number of cities open defecation free: 3,574

Jan Dhan Yojana

Purpose: To ensure that more and more people availed of banking services.

The scheme ensures access to a range of financial services like availability of basic savings bank account, access to need-based credit, remittances facility, insurance and pension.

Beneficiaries as on May 15, 2019

Total number of beneficiaries: 35.65 crores/356.5 million.

Total deposits in Jan Dhan accounts: Rs 98,414.55 crores/Rs 984 billion.

Total staff: 1.26 lakh bank mitras delivering branchless banking services in sub-service areas.

Approximately: Rs 98,378.9 in each account. (Note: This figure varies from account to account).

Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana

Purpose: To provide insurance cover for crops including commercial crops. Post-harvest losses are also covered.

Under the scheme, farmers will pay a uniform premium of 2% for all kharif crops and 1.5% for all rabi crops.

All farmers including sharecroppers and tenant farmers growing notified crops in notified areas are eligible for PMFBY coverage.

Kharif beneficiaries as of 2017: 1,37,93,975 farmers.

Rabi beneficiaries as of 2016-2017: 35,81,247 farmers.

Claim paid by government for Kharif crop: Rs 17,209.94 crore/Rs 172 billion.

Claim paid by Modi government for Rabi crop: Rs 5,681.38 crore/Rs 56.81 billion.

Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojana

Purpose: To provide financial support to entrepreneurs for the growth of the micro enterprises sector.

It provides loans up to Rs 10 lakh to non-corporate, non-farm small/micro enterprises. MUDRA stands for the Micro-Units Development and Refinance Agency.

MUDRA loans are of three kinds: Shishu (loans up to Rs 50,000), Kishore (loans between Rs 50,000 and Rs 5 lakh) and Tarun (loans between Rs 5 lakh and Rs 10 lakh).

Beneficiaries as of 2017-2018

Total number of Loan Accounts: 4,81,30,593.

Total sanctioned amount: Rs 253,677.11 crores/Rs 2.53 trillion.

Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana

Purpose: PMSBY offers a renewable one-year accidental death cum disability cover of Rs 2 lakh to all bank account holders in the age group of 18 to 70 years for a premium of Rs 12 per annum per subscriber.

Beneficiaries as on April 4, 2018

Gross enrolment reported by banks subject to verification of eligibility, etc: 13.5 crores/135 million.

Total number of claims received: 22,294.

Total number of claims disbursed: 16,644.

Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana

Purpose: PMJJBY offers a renewable one year term life cover of Rs 2 lakh to all subscribing bank account holders in the age group of 18 to 50 years, covering death due' to any reason, for a premium of Rs 330 per annum per subscriber.

Beneficiaries as on April 23, 2018

Gross enrolment reported by banks subject to verification of eligibility, etc: Rs 5.3382 crore/Rs 53 million.

Total number of claims received: 1,00,881.

Total No. of claims disbursed: 92,089.

Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana

Purpose: To provide skill development training to youth and enable them to get jobs.

PMKVY will enhance skills of youth in line with the industrial standards and help them get suitable employment.

Beneficiaries as on May 13, 2019

Training centres: 25,507.

Training partners: 145.

Job roles: 633.

Enrolled candidates: 20,13,029.

Ongoing training: 63,804.

Trained candidates: 19,49,225.

Assessed candidates: 15,17,003.

Passed candidates: 14,055,92

Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: PMAY Urban and PMAY Gramin

Purpose: To ensure 'housing for all' by 2022.

PM Awas Yojana is categorised into two sub-schemes: PMAY-Urban (PMAY-U) and PMAY-Rural/PMAY Gramin.

Under PMAY, the government aims to provide about 50 million affordable homes to Indians belonging to economically weaker sections, lower income groups, middle income groups, higher income groups by 2022.

PMAY-U beneficiaries in 2018-2019

Total number of beneficiaries: 62,946.

Central Assistance Released: Rs 1,424.59 crore/Rs 14.24 billion.

PMAY-G beneficiaries in 2018-2019

Total houses completed in 2017-2019: 88,42,185.

Note: The Website says additional 92.64 lakh completed rural houses, as informed by the states/UTs, could not be uploaded due to various reasons including the coming into effect of the Model Code of Conduct.

Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana

Purpose: The scheme aims to safeguard the health of women and children by providing them with clean cooking fuel, LPG, so that they do not have to compromise their health in smoky kitchens or wander in unsafe areas collecting firewood.

Beneficiaries as on May 22, 2019

Total number of connections released: 7,19,12,113.

Districts covered across the country: 714.

Saubhagya Scheme: Pradhan Mantri Sahaj Bijli Har Ghar Yojana

Purpose: To provide electricity to each and every household in the country.

Under the Saubhagya scheme, the Government of India provides metered electricity connections to all households who have still not received electricity even after 70 years of Independence.

Beneficiaries as on February 1, 2019

Total number of households electrified: 2,62,84,350.

Total number of households pending to be electrified: 18,734.

Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (Ayushman Bharat Scheme)

Purpose: Cashless treatment up to Rs 5 lakh to poor people in government/private hospitals.

Around 1,350 medical packages covering surgery, medical and daycare treatment, cost of medicines and diagnostics are included in PMJAY health insurance scheme.

Beneficiaries as on April 3, 2019

Number of Hospitals Empanelled: 15,291.

Number of Beneficiaries Admitted: 18,35,227.

Number of Ecards Issued: 2,89,63,698.

