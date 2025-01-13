HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » News » What Are Army, Air Chiefs Doing At NCC Camp?

What Are Army, Air Chiefs Doing At NCC Camp?

By REDIFF NEWS
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 13, 2025 07:01 IST

x

On January 9 and 11, 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the National Cadet Corps Republic Day parade camp at Delhi Cantonment.

The COAS lauded the NCC's unwavering commitment to selfless service and nation-building, commending the cadets for their active involvement in various community programmes.

On January 8, 2025, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, also visited the NCC camp.

The CAS inspected the 'Flag Area' which was prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC directorates on various social awareness themes.

The CAS also visited the 'Hall of Fame' and was briefed about the NCC's history, training and achievements.

Glimpses from the COAS and CAS's visits:

 

IMAGE: General Upendra Dwivedi inspects a Guard of Honour during his visit to the National Cadet Corps Republic Day camp. Photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with cadets, here and below.

 

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with NCC cadets and officers at Army House, January 11, 2025.

 

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with his wife and Army Wives Welfare Association President Sunita Dwivedi interacts with the NCC cadets and officers.

 

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and his wife Sarita Singh with NCC cadets during his visit to the NCC camp.

 

IMAGE: ACM Singh visits the Hall of Fame at the camp.

 

IMAGE: ACM Singh with NCC cadets.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF NEWS
Share:

RELATED STORIES

Salute Our Soldiers In 2025
Salute Our Soldiers In 2025
They Keep Us SAFE
They Keep Us SAFE
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
R-Day Parade Rehearsals In Full Swing
Navy Gets Ready For Republic Day
Navy Gets Ready For Republic Day
Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?
Whose Blessing Is The Army Chief Seeking?

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Happy Birthday Tintin!

webstory image 2

5 Leftover Foods DANGEROUS Unless Reheated, Like Rice!

webstory image 3

5 Countries With The Best Work-Life Balance

VIDEOS

Shocking! Miscreants cut udders of cows in Bengaluru3:44

Shocking! Miscreants cut udders of cows in Bengaluru

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple dedicated to the superstar9:13

Die-hard Rajinikanth fan celebrates Pongal in temple...

Prayagraj all set to host Maha Kumbh 2025, illuminated with lights0:26

Prayagraj all set to host Maha Kumbh 2025, illuminated...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD