What Are Army, Air Chiefs Doing At NCC Camp?

On January 9 and 11, 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the National Cadet Corps Republic Day parade camp at Delhi Cantonment.
The COAS lauded the NCC's unwavering commitment to selfless service and nation-building, commending the cadets for their active involvement in various community programmes.
On January 8, 2025, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, also visited the NCC camp.
The CAS inspected the 'Flag Area' which was prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC directorates on various social awareness themes.
The CAS also visited the 'Hall of Fame' and was briefed about the NCC's history, training and achievements.
Glimpses from the COAS and CAS's visits:
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com