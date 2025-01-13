What Are Army, Air Chiefs Doing At NCC Camp?

On January 9 and 11, 2025, General Upendra Dwivedi, Chief of the Army Staff, visited the National Cadet Corps Republic Day parade camp at Delhi Cantonment.

The COAS lauded the NCC's unwavering commitment to selfless service and nation-building, commending the cadets for their active involvement in various community programmes.

On January 8, 2025, Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Chief of the Air Staff, also visited the NCC camp.

The CAS inspected the 'Flag Area' which was prepared by cadets from all 17 NCC directorates on various social awareness themes.

The CAS also visited the 'Hall of Fame' and was briefed about the NCC's history, training and achievements.

Glimpses from the COAS and CAS's visits:

IMAGE: General Upendra Dwivedi inspects a Guard of Honour during his visit to the National Cadet Corps Republic Day camp. Photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with cadets, here and below.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi interacts with NCC cadets and officers at Army House, January 11, 2025.

IMAGE: General Dwivedi with his wife and Army Wives Welfare Association President Sunita Dwivedi interacts with the NCC cadets and officers.

IMAGE: Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and his wife Sarita Singh with NCC cadets during his visit to the NCC camp.

IMAGE: ACM Singh visits the Hall of Fame at the camp.

IMAGE: ACM Singh with NCC cadets.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com