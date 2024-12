Defence personnel prepare for the 78th Republic Day on chilly mornings at Delhi's Kartavya Path.

IMAGE: A Railway Protection Force contingent takes part in the rehearsal for the Republic Day Parade 2025 at Kartavya Path, December 26, 2024, here and below. All photographs: Ritik Jain/ANI Photo

IMAGE: An Indian Navy contingent does likewise, here and below.

IMAGE: The President's Bodyguard leads the Republic Day Parade, accompanying the Rashtrapati to the saluting dais.

IMAGE: Republic Day Parade 2025 rehearsals underway amid a dense fog on a cold winter morning.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Rajesh Alva/Rediff.com