why most indians don't get enough daily protein

As Indians, we love our rice and carbs just as much as we love our millet laddoos and air-fried samosas.

From cutting down carbs and chasing protein to swapping sugar for jaggery and honey, we have all tried different ways to make our food healthier.

Between viral WhatsApp forwards and glossy social media reels, everyone is suddenly a health influencer or a nutrition expert, dishing out advice that may not always be backed by science.

Do you know how much protein your body needs every day?

Can replacing sugar with jaggery and honey help you maintain your blood sugar levels?

Dr Rajeshwari Panda, head of nutrition and dietetics at the Medicover Hospital, Mumbai, tells Divya Nair/Rediff how some of the so-called 'healthy' food choices Indians make may actually be doing more harm than good.

What is the biggest myth about food and nutrition you've encountered recently?

We all know that India ranks first in diabetes.

A large number of diabetic patients visit my OPD and many of them have several myths about diabetes.

They are now aware of the concept of glycaemic load but often misinterpret it.

Recently, one of my patients told me that bananas have a lower glycaemic index than rice. So, you see, there are many misconceptions, especially when it comes to individual diet plans.

If you ask me, it all depends on your current sugar levels.

Every diabetic person doesn't have to follow the same plan. That's exactly what I explained to him.

There is so much misinformation out there -- from superfoods to fad diets.

Many people try intermittent fasting to see faster results and they do it without supervision.

Ultimately, they end up gaining more weight.

Whether it's food or the different types of diet plans being marketed today, we face a lot of challenges. We try to clear these myths and educate our patients about the pros and cons.

Between sugar, jaggery and honey, which is healthier?

Sugar, jaggery, and honey contain a significant amount of calories. The only difference lies in the way they are processed.

When it comes to nutrient content, all three have almost the same amount of minerals and that too in trace quantities. So you don't gain much by replacing sugar with jaggery.

We must also understand that sugar comes not only from white sugar but also from all the carbohydrates we eat. Replacing sugar alone isn't going to help.

One of my patients had stopped eating rice, sugar and all such foods, yet his sugar levels remained high.

We need to understand that it's not just white sugar that matters. Even honey and the dairy products you consume throughout the day play a role.

What matters is how much you eat at once. Overeating leads to a rise in blood sugar, which spikes insulin and eventually affects pancreatic function.

Along with cutting down on sugar, you also need to exercise and burn calories. Just eliminating or adding one food item is not enough.

Indian food is generally loaded with carbohydrates. Yes, we tend to consume more sugar as well.

Indians also love paneer and consider it a top source of protein. Do you think the hype is valid and justified?

Paneer is a good source of protein for vegetarians. But when we plan a diet, we must realise that India, as a whole, lacks adequate daily protein intake.

Whether it's paneer for vegetarians or chicken and fish for non-vegetarians, the overall intake (of protein) is not sufficient.

Once people realise that paneer is a good source of protein, they sometimes go overboard, which is also not healthy.

With the debate around fake paneer, how can one make a healthy choice?

Paneer is mildly acidic so there's been talk about 'alkaline paneer' -- essentially paneer treated with less acidic ingredients to make it easier to digest.

However, that's unnecessary because the stomach's acid will make everything acidic anyway.

You can safely eat regular homemade paneer. There are also a few simple home tests to check its quality.

Your paneer should be soft and not pure white in colour.

Choose a good brand and stick to it. Paneer itself isn't bad; but like anything else, it should be consumed in moderation.

Besides paneer, what are some of the other natural sources of protein for vegetarians?

You can get protein from cereals too, though in smaller amounts compared to other sources. Still, cereals do contain a fair amount of protein.

Milk, milk products, soya, nuts and oilseeds are good sources of protein. Even pulses contain protein but eating just one food item isn't enough.

Combining different foods plays a big role. When you combine pulses and cereals, you get a complete protein.

What is a healthy protein requirement for an average adult? Also, what is the right way to balance protein with carbs?

You need at least one gram of protein per kilogram of body weight. So, if you weigh 60 kg, you should consume at least 60 grams of protein a day.

This is the basic requirement for daily wear and tear.

If you're an athlete or engage in physically demanding work, your protein needs will be higher.

If you have a medical condition, the requirement may vary. Protein and carb requirement differs from person to person and case to case.

For an average adult with protein deficiency, we focus on meeting that requirement.

Along with protein, carbohydrate intake is also balanced. There's no need for extra carbs since protein itself contains some carbohydrates.