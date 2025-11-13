HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Get Ahead » 10 Superfoods For A Sharper, Keener Brain

10 Superfoods For A Sharper, Keener Brain

By Rediff Get Ahead
4 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: November 13, 2025 13:00 IST

x

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

Your body begins ageing far earlier in your life than you imagined.

According to Harvard Medical School, right from the age of 20 the metabolism is in decline.

Cells, and tissues formed of cells and organs formed from tissues, from the time they were born begin deteriorating, as per Harvard Medical School.

It follows that the brain is on a downward descent too, early on, as well. Nerve cells decrease, synapses reduce and plaque (protein build ups outside nerve cells) and tangles (clumpy twists of protein inside neurons) develop in the brain, explains Harvard Medical School.

Like we strive to keep our heart young or our lungs young, we should make sure our brain is youthful.

You can give your brain a better future by keeping your mind active and alert and including brain-nourishing foods in your daily meals, states WebMD.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

1. Walnuts

Among all varieties of nuts, walnuts stand out for their remarkable benefits to the mind. Packed with wholesome fats and plant-based protein, they’re especially prized for their richness in alpha-linolenic acid, a powerful form of omega-3 that sharpens memory and support brain vitality, states Harvard Medical School.

Photograph: Canva

2. Grapes

This fruit is brimming with resveratrol, a natural compound known to enhance recall and cognitive sharpness, particularly red grapes. The Concord variety, in particular, is abundant in polyphenols that may play a vital role in nurturing and improving mental performance, says Mayo Clinic.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

3. Peanuts

These nuts overflow with impressive nutrients. Full of plant proteins and good fats, they help sustain steady energy all day long. Peanuts also deliver essential vitamins and minerals vital to mental wellbeing, especially because they are endowed with generous amounts of vitamin E and resveratrol, both known for keeping the brain in fine form, informs Medical News Today.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

4. Rosemary and Peppermint

Rosemary is celebrated for its ability to stimulate circulation to the brain, sharpening focus and mental clarity.

The refreshing scent of peppermint has been linked with boosting recollection and alertness, according to Mayo Clinic.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

5. Fruit Juices

Your mind runs best on glucose, the natural energy derived from the sugars and carbohydrates in your meals, not the refined kind found in table sugar.

While standard health advice advocates eating whole fruit as opposed to juice, a small glass of OJ or any other unprocessed juice is quick food for the brain, enhancing alertness, recall, and overall mental agility for a short while, says WebMD.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

6. Seafood

Oily fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, herring, sardines, pilchards, and kippers are bursting with omega-3 fats that pump up both heart and brain health. An intake of fish once or twice a week has been linked to sharper memory and improved cognitive performance, states Mayo Cinic.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

7. Broccoli 

A single cup of lightly-cooked florets -- around 160 gm -- supplies more than the entire daily need for vitamin K, which is the special fatty substances that are highly concentrated within the brain’s cell structure, supporting its proper function, informs Healthline.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

8. Green Tea

It is a mild drink that naturally holds caffeine, a gentle stimulant that can enhance mental sharpness, heighten awareness and strengthen concentration and recall, states Healthline.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

9. Avocados

This fruit, which we usually consider as a vegetable, is thick with good fats that fuel the mind and steady blood pressure, keeping your thinking sharp and lively, says Medical News Today.

Brain food

Photograph: Canva

10. Eggs

It's not for nothing that eggs are a morning favourite. They crank up the brain first thing, getting it ready for a day of brilliance. They are plentiful in vitamin B-6, B-12 and folic acid, states Medical News Today, which are nutrients that ward off cognitive decline and stop the brain from shrinking.

Rediff Get Ahead / Rediff.com
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Dementia
7 Ways To Protect Yourself From Dementia
When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits
When Life Gives You Lemons, Eat Them: 8 Benefits
Why Walking Is The Real Flex
Why Walking Is The Real Flex
Cancer Fear Vs Facts: What To Know
Cancer Fear Vs Facts: What To Know
Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It
Is Karela Or Bitter Gourd Healthy? 8 Reasons To Eat It

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Recipe: Sprouts, Peppers, Nuts Stir Fry

webstory image 2

10 World Leaders And Their Signatures

webstory image 3

Recipe: Manisha's Chicken Pota Masala

VIDEOS

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur arrives at Velammal Nexus School in Chennai following World Cup Triumph1:42

Cricketer Harmanpreet Kaur arrives at Velammal Nexus...

Tiger Abhi Zinda Hain poster put up outside JDU office in Patna0:26

Tiger Abhi Zinda Hain poster put up outside JDU office in...

People only talk about cricket without comparing Harmanpreet Kaur hails success of Womens Cricket1:20

People only talk about cricket without comparing...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO