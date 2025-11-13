10 Superfoods For A Sharper, Keener Brain

Photograph: Canva

Your body begins ageing far earlier in your life than you imagined.

According to Harvard Medical School, right from the age of 20 the metabolism is in decline.

Cells, and tissues formed of cells and organs formed from tissues, from the time they were born begin deteriorating, as per Harvard Medical School.

It follows that the brain is on a downward descent too, early on, as well. Nerve cells decrease, synapses reduce and plaque (protein build ups outside nerve cells) and tangles (clumpy twists of protein inside neurons) develop in the brain, explains Harvard Medical School.

Like we strive to keep our heart young or our lungs young, we should make sure our brain is youthful.

You can give your brain a better future by keeping your mind active and alert and including brain-nourishing foods in your daily meals, states WebMD.

1. Walnuts

Among all varieties of nuts, walnuts stand out for their remarkable benefits to the mind. Packed with wholesome fats and plant-based protein, they’re especially prized for their richness in alpha-linolenic acid, a powerful form of omega-3 that sharpens memory and support brain vitality, states Harvard Medical School.

2. Grapes

This fruit is brimming with resveratrol, a natural compound known to enhance recall and cognitive sharpness, particularly red grapes. The Concord variety, in particular, is abundant in polyphenols that may play a vital role in nurturing and improving mental performance, says Mayo Clinic.

3. Peanuts

These nuts overflow with impressive nutrients. Full of plant proteins and good fats, they help sustain steady energy all day long. Peanuts also deliver essential vitamins and minerals vital to mental wellbeing, especially because they are endowed with generous amounts of vitamin E and resveratrol, both known for keeping the brain in fine form, informs Medical News Today.

4. Rosemary and Peppermint

Rosemary is celebrated for its ability to stimulate circulation to the brain, sharpening focus and mental clarity.

The refreshing scent of peppermint has been linked with boosting recollection and alertness, according to Mayo Clinic.

5. Fruit Juices

Your mind runs best on glucose, the natural energy derived from the sugars and carbohydrates in your meals, not the refined kind found in table sugar.

While standard health advice advocates eating whole fruit as opposed to juice, a small glass of OJ or any other unprocessed juice is quick food for the brain, enhancing alertness, recall, and overall mental agility for a short while, says WebMD.

6. Seafood

Oily fish like salmon, trout, mackerel, herring, sardines, pilchards, and kippers are bursting with omega-3 fats that pump up both heart and brain health. An intake of fish once or twice a week has been linked to sharper memory and improved cognitive performance, states Mayo Cinic.

7. Broccoli

A single cup of lightly-cooked florets -- around 160 gm -- supplies more than the entire daily need for vitamin K, which is the special fatty substances that are highly concentrated within the brain’s cell structure, supporting its proper function, informs Healthline.

8. Green Tea

It is a mild drink that naturally holds caffeine, a gentle stimulant that can enhance mental sharpness, heighten awareness and strengthen concentration and recall, states Healthline.

9. Avocados

This fruit, which we usually consider as a vegetable, is thick with good fats that fuel the mind and steady blood pressure, keeping your thinking sharp and lively, says Medical News Today.

10. Eggs

It's not for nothing that eggs are a morning favourite. They crank up the brain first thing, getting it ready for a day of brilliance. They are plentiful in vitamin B-6, B-12 and folic acid, states Medical News Today, which are nutrients that ward off cognitive decline and stop the brain from shrinking.