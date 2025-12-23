10 Natural Ways To Manage Blood Sugar In 2026

Dr Aarti Ullal, physician and diabetologist at Gleneagles Hospital, Mumbai, suggests simple ways to manage your blood sugar.

In 2025, managing health wasn't just about controlling blood pressure and cholesterol levels.

High blood sugar level was another major health concern that affected the young and old alike.

In fact, uncontrolled blood sugar continues to be one of the primary reasons for strokes and heart attacks among young working professionals.

Given the rising number of cases, India is often called the diabetes capital of the world.

With changing food habits, stress and reduced physical activity, managing blood sugar has to be your top priority in 2026.

Follow these simple habits to make a healthy switch.

1. Have a balanced breakfast in the morning

Whether or not you are diabetic, you must opt for a protein-rich breakfast, inclusive of eggs, sprouts and even yogurt and fruits.

A balanced breakfast will help to manage those sudden sugar spikes. Moreover, you will also be able to stay full for a long time and avoid eating out of boredom.

2. Opt for low glycaemic index foods

Low glycaemic inde (GI) foods such as oats, millet, lentils, apples, pears and nuts release sugar slowly.

This will help you maintain steady glucose levels throughout the day.

3. Exercise for at least 45 minutes

Regular exercise will help you deal with insulin sensitivity.

Add light stretching or yoga to reduce stiffness and stress and manage high blood sugar levels.

4. Ensure proper hydration

Drinking water, regardless of the weather, is crucial to help the kidneys flush out extra glucose through urine.

At the same time, you must avoid sugary or carbonated drinks and replace them with water, coconut water or a herbal tea of your choice.

5. Practice portion control

Most people fail to practice portion control and tend to go overboard, which impacts their overall well-being.

Stick to mindful eating habits and you will notice the difference.

6. De-stress

Did you know that stress can lead to insulin resistance?

Try yoga and meditation to manage your stress levels.

To de-stress, you can also try music therapy or take short breaks during work.

7. Sleep well

Besides affecting your hormones and making you irritable, poor sleep can also lead to insulin resistance.

Aim for seven to eight hours of uninterrupted sleep.

Avoid screens one hour before bed.

This will help you will be able to manage your blood sugar levels.

8. Include fibre in your diet

Include foods that are loaded with fibre, such as green vegetables, beans, seeds and whole fruits.

Fibre will help slow down sugar absorption and support digestion.

9. Stay away from sugar

Bid adieu to those cakes, biscuits, doughnuts and fried foods like namkeens, vada, samosa and bhajiyas.

Instead you can replace them with healthier alternatives like whole grains, nuts, makhana and natural sweeteners such as dates.

Seek expert help to manage your diet.

10. A regular health check-up is a must

Tests like HbA1c and fasting sugar should be done every six months to keep a track of the blood sugar levels.

If blood sugar levels are found to be on the higher side, consult a doctor. Do not self-medicate or skip medication.

High blood sugar levels can damage the kidneys, take a toll on the heart, liver and gall bladder.

Timely diagnosis and intervention can help you stay active and manage healthy sugar levels.

