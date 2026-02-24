Meet Indian Army dog 'Tyson' who took 1st bullet in J-K

Army dog 'Tyson' is recovering after bravely taking a bullet during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar, contributing to the successful elimination of Jaish-e-Mohammad terrorists and highlighting the crucial role of canine soldiers in counter-terrorism efforts.

IMAGE: Army dog 'Tyson' was shot while leading troops in Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar. Photographs: @Whiteknight_IA/X

Key Points Tyson's bravery helped neutralize Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah and two associates.

Despite his injuries, Tyson continued the assault, confirming the terrorists' location.

Tyson was evacuated by helicopter and is receiving veterinary care.

The Indian Army commended the role of army dog units in counter-terror operations.

Army canine soldier 'Tyson', a German Shepherd who took the first bullet while leading troops during Operation Trashi-I in Kishtwar district, is recovering well, officials said.

The heroics of the four-legged soldier contributed to the killing of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad commander Saifullah and his two associates inside their hideout -- a mudhouse (dhok) in the foothills of a hill -- at Passerkut in the Chatroo belt.

Tyson's Courage in Operation Trashi-I

"In the recent operation Trashi-I at Kishtwar, assault dog 'Tyson', displayed extraordinary courage by taking the first bullet while leading the entry into the terrorists' hideout. Undeterred by his injuries, he pressed forward and launched a fierce assault, compelling the terrorists to open fire and thereby confirming their presence," the army's White Knight Corps said in a post on X.

The army said Tyson's fearlessnes enabled troops of White Knight Corps, police, and the CRPF to precisely engage and neutralise the three Pakistan-sponsored terrorists.

"Wounded yet in high spirits, alert and recovering well, Tyson exemplifies unwavering devotion to duty -- a true warrior and a soldier in every sense," the army said, adding, "the hunt continues -- those who seek to disturb peace will find no sanctuary."

Recovery and Recognition

After sustaining an injury to one of his front legs, the K9 soldier was evacuated by helicopter and admitted to a veterinary hospital, officials said.

General Officer Commanding of White Knight Corps, Lt Gen P K Mishra, visited Tyson at the veterinary facility and reviewed his medical condition, they said.

The corps commander interacted with the attending veterinary team, directed that the best possible care be ensured, and commended the role of army dog units in counter-terror operations.