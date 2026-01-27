How Galwan, Nubra, Karan & Arjun Stole Republic Day Show!

The swag of the military animals on Kartavya Path was unbeatable!

Commanded by Captain Harshita Raghav, the double-humped camels, ponies, kites and dogs are soldiers providing active military duties.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Him Yodha contingent marches on Kartavya Path on Republic Day, January 26, 2026. Photograph: Press Information Bureau

Key Points The animal soldiers that walked down Kartavya Path had rescued soldiers buried in avalanches, detected explosives, conducted ferocious assaults, carried out drone surveillance, disaster relief, counter-intelligence ops, guarded the borders and carried loads as much as 250 kg and climbed steep mountains at heights of 15,000 feet.

'They are as good as any other soldier of the Army.'

Army dogs provide active service for 9 years. Other animals have varying retirement ages. Horses, for instance, serve for 17 years.

Galwan and Nubra, two majestic double-humped camels, had travelled all the way from Ladakh to Delhi for official duty.

It was the first time they had journeyed so far, but since their arrival, their stardom had broken all records.

The two camels were joined by their army pals -- 4 Zanskar Ponies, also from Ladakh, 4 Black Kites and 22 indigenous military dogs.

With names like Karan, Arjun [the Black Kites], Madhav, Trisha, Raunak and Disco [the Dogs], the army animals are akin to serving soldiers of the Indian Army providing active military duty.

On many occasions military animals have led human soldiers into operations and won bravery awards and commendations.

The contingent of the Remount Veterinary Corps (RVC) was commanded by Captain Harshita Raghav. The RVC specialises in the breeding, rearing, training, health and welfare aspects of army animals. These trained animals are then deployed in various units of the Indian Army across the country.

Captain Harshita is a graduate in veterinary science and animal husbandry and is the first woman to be inducted into the RVC.

IMAGE: Galwan, one of the two majestic double-humped camels, before the Republic Day parade. Photograph: The Indian Army

'They serve in all conditions, and at all times'

"The military animals are highly disciplined soldiers. Until and unless a specific command is given to them, they will not create an act of indiscipline," says Captain Harshita, who has three pets of her own -- a dog and two cats.

"Just as I have an army number. They have numbers too. They are our equine and canine soldiers.".

Each set of animals has a separate training period which approximately lasts about two years.

All the animals are Indian indigenous breeds and have a set of standard protocols about training, care and transport.

"They are highly adaptable with high endurance levels -- the two main reasons they are used by the Indian Army. They serve in all conditions, and at all times."

"They are as good as any other soldier of the Army," explains Captain Harshita, bursting with pride about her animal army.

IMAGE: The Indian Army's Him Yodha contingent marches on Kartavya Path before Republic Day. Photograph: The Indian Army

'The dogs have a canine vision system which enables us to see what the dog is seeing'

The Black Kites and dogs wore tactical gear, drone cameras, surveillance goggles. Head mounted small cameras are used to monitor areas requiring surveillance.

"The natural capabilities like flying distance and camouflage are enhanced with specialised training which increases the operational effectiveness of the Kites," says Captain Harshita.

"The dogs have a canine vision system which enables us to see what the dog is seeing. The ponies and double-humped camels are used for logistical support and mounted patrolling in high-altitude areas."

The ponies can bear up to 40 to 60 kgs of load.

The various dog breeds in the parade included the Rampur Hound, Mudhol Hound, Rajpalayam, Chippiparai and Kombai.

IMAGE: Captain Harshita Raghav with a key member of the Indian Army's Him Yodha contingent during rehearsals for the Republic Day parade. Photograph: The Indian Army

In the run-up to the Republic Day parade, the animals continued with the structured training routine, including feeding times.

Every day, all the animals were groomed twice which included massage, brushing, combing, cleaning of the ears, eyes, nose, and physical examination for any injuries.

A grooming session for the dogs lasted about half an hour and 50 minutes for the camels.

"The grooming routine also strengthens the bond between the handlers and animals. The troops are not just taking care of themselves, but also another life. They have a huge responsibility," explains Captain Harshita, daughter of a retired IAF group captain whose interest in pet care began with the adoption of a stray dog with an injured tail when she was just 8 years old.

Army dogs provide active service for 9 years. They then retire to the Army's retirement home for dogs in Meerut itself or can be taken up for adoption. Other animals have varying retirement ages. Horses, for instance, serve for 17 years.

IMAGE: Captain Harshita pampers members of the Indian Army's Him Yodha contingent before the Republic Day parade, here and below. Photograph: The Indian Army

"The animals are highly trainable. The method of training includes giving them certain rewards if they follow the commands," says Captain Harshita.

The treats that are given are jaggery for the ponies, leaves and jaggery for the camels, chicken pieces for the predator birds like kites and toys for the dogs.

Considering their stellar performance at the Republic Day parade and in their distinguished service to the nation, the military animals deserve all the treats and massages possible!

Photograph: The Indian Army

Photograph: The Indian Army