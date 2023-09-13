News
Rediff.com  » News » The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists

The Army dog who died saving soldier from terrorists

September 13, 2023 11:01 IST
Making the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty, in keeping with the highest traditions of the Indian army, a six-year-old dog (female labrador) laid down her life shielding her handler during an encounter that broke out in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri on Tuesday.

IMAGE: Army dog Kent made the supreme sacrifice while shielding its handler. Photograph: ANI

A Defence spokesperson said a brave Army dog, a six-year-old female Labrador from 21 Army Dog Unit, also lost its life in the encounter while saving its handler.

"Army dog Kent was at the forefront of 'Operation Sujaligala'. Kent was leading a column of soldiers on the trail of the fleeing terrorists. It came down under heavy hostile fire. While shielding its handler, it laid down its life in the best traditions of the Indian Army," he said.

 

To remember her ultimate sacrifice, the Indian Army shared a video of the brave canine on duty, doing what she was trained to do, lead soldiers in a search op drill.

One suspected Pakistani terrorist and an Army soldier were also killed in a gunfight during an ongoing search operation in a remote village in Rajouri, officials said.

Three security personnel were injured in the exchange of fire, they said.

The border districts of Rajouri and Poonch have witnessed several encounters this year, resulting in the killing of about 26 terrorists and 10 security personnel.

Most of the terrorists were killed while attempting to sneak into Indian territory from across the border, according to officials.

AGENCIES
 
