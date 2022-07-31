Army dog Axel pinpoints terrorist's location, falls to enemy bullets

The Indian Army on Sunday paid homage to and laid to rest its canine soldier Axel, who made the supreme sacrifice during an anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity.

IMAGE: Axel, the two-year-old German shepherd attached to the Army's 26 Dog Unit. Photograph: ANI Photo

The terrorist, who was later identified as Kupwara-resident Akhtar Hussain Bhatt, was killed by security forces after an eight-hour-long gunfight in the Wanigam Bala area of Kreeri in Baramulla district on Saturday.

The slain terrorist was affiliated with the banned Jaish-e-Mohammed.

Officials said two-year-old Axel, a German shepherd attached with the Army's 26 Dog Unit, played a key role in the operation.

IMAGE: Security personnel pay tribute to the mortal remains of Axel, the Army’s elite assault dog shot dead by a terrorist in Kashmir during a counter-terrorism operation, in Baramulla district, July 31, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

After an Army jawan and a policeman suffered injuries during the encounter, Axel, attached with a body camera, was pressed into action.

"The presence of a mosque within 10 metres of the target house further necessitated operation calibration and no high calibre weapons were used to neutralise the terrorist," an official said.

Axel managed to pinpoint the location of the holed-up terrorist but in the process fell to enemy bullets.

IMAGE: Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, pays homage to the canine soldier. Photograph: ANI Photo

Because of Axel, the security forces could gun down the terrorist without violating the sanctity of the mosque and any damage to it.

"Thank you for your service, Axel," the Srinagar-based Chinar Corps of the Army tweeted alongside a file photo of the German shepherd.

The Army paid homage to Axel in a solemn military ceremony in Pattan on Sunday.

Major General S S Slaria, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Kilo Force, paid homage to the canine soldier.

IMAGE: Army personnel pay their last respect to the mortal remains of Axel, who lost his life after being hit by a terrorist’s bullet, Baramulla, July 31, 2022. Photograph: ANI Photo

It was an emotional moment for Axel's handler who has been its guardian, caretaker, trainer and the closest buddy for the last two years.

The canine was buried in the premises of the 26 Army Dog Unit in the presence of unit personnel and officials.

Axel will always be remembered for his professional competence, bravery and supreme sacrifice, officials said.