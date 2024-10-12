The Famed Mashaal Raas Garba

IMAGE: Jamnagar's special mashaal Raas Garba. Photograph: ANI

Miss Universe India plays Sita.

Jurassic Park

Location: Lucknow

Spread across five acres at the Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow, it has large realistic robotic dinosaurs -- including the T-Rex, velociraptors and triceratops -- that have been imported from Japan and Taiwan.

Why President Murmu Visited Siachen

Location: Leh

The Siachen Glacier, located in the Karakoram range, is the world's highest military-occupied region, with the Indian Army establishing control over it in April 1984 under Operation Meghdoot.

Our soldiers there guard our border under extremely challenging conditions and, as their supreme commander, President Droupadi Murmu saluted their courage.

When You See The Chenab Bridge From The Air

Location: Kashmir

It's a breathtaking sight!

From Begging To Healing

Location: Mcleodganj

This is Dr Pinki Haryan's amazing journey.

Miss Universe India Plays Sita

Location: Ayodhya

Rhea Singha joined the cast of Ayodhya's famed Ramlila for a day.

IAF's Magnificent Air Show At Marina Beach

Location: Chennai

There is no doubt that the Indian Air Force, which was constituted in 1932, is Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar.

Hema Malini's Navadurga!

Location: Mathura

The BJP MP from Mathura presented a two hour dance drama depicting Maa Durga's nine forms in her constituency.

The Mashaal Raas Garba

Location: Jamnagar

Truly a sight to watch.

