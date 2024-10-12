News
The Famed Mashaal Raas Garba

The Famed Mashaal Raas Garba

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
October 12, 2024 11:19 IST
IMAGE: Jamnagar's special mashaal Raas Garba. Photograph: ANI

Miss Universe India plays Sita.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: Hema Malini's Navadurga performance.

IAF's magnificent air show.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Jurassic Park
Location: Lucknow

Spread across five acres at the Janeshwar Mishra park in Lucknow, it has large realistic robotic dinosaurs -- including the T-Rex, velociraptors and triceratops -- that have been imported from Japan and Taiwan.

All Videos: ANI

 

Why President Murmu Visited Siachen
Location: Leh

The Siachen Glacier, located in the Karakoram range, is the world's highest military-occupied region, with the Indian Army establishing control over it in April 1984 under Operation Meghdoot.

Our soldiers there guard our border under extremely challenging conditions and, as their supreme commander, President Droupadi Murmu saluted their courage.

 

When You See The Chenab Bridge From The Air
Location: Kashmir

It's a breathtaking sight!

 

From Begging To Healing
Location: Mcleodganj

This is Dr Pinki Haryan's amazing journey.

 

Miss Universe India Plays Sita
Location: Ayodhya

Rhea Singha joined the cast of Ayodhya's famed Ramlila for a day.

 

IAF's Magnificent Air Show At Marina Beach
Location: Chennai

There is no doubt that the Indian Air Force, which was constituted in 1932, is Saksham, Sashakt, Atmanirbhar.

 

Hema Malini's Navadurga!
Location: Mathura

The BJP MP from Mathura presented a two hour dance drama depicting Maa Durga's nine forms in her constituency.

 

The Mashaal Raas Garba
Location: Jamnagar

Truly a sight to watch.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
