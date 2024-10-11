News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Get Ahead » Navratri, Day 9: Hina, Priyanka Are Perfect In Purple

Navratri, Day 9: Hina, Priyanka Are Perfect In Purple

By REDIFF STYLE
October 11, 2024 12:11 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

The ninth day of Navratri is devoted Maa Siddhidatri, ‘the one who grants supernatural powers’.

This benevolent goddess blesses her devotees with unique abilities or siddhis.

Today’s colour is a vibrant purple, which is considered to be a spiritual colour associated with the crown chakra.

Once considered a rare shade, it was reserved only for royalty.

Now, it’s your turn to bring out your inner princess and dance the night away.

Need inspiration? Here goes.

Navratri, Day 9: Kusha Kapila in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila /Instagram

South Delhi ki kudi Kusha Kapila is no stranger to high fashion.

The stand-up comic and actor -- bindaas is her middle name -- chooses a slinky purple lehenga and a plunging choli.

 

Navratri, Day 9: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aces the Marathi mulgi look with this purple printed sari, finished with gajra and jhumkas. 

 

Navratri, Day 9: Ankita Lokhande in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande smiles in her pretty purple chiffon sari and statement choker.

 

Navratri Day 9: Nitibha Kaul in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Nitibha Kaul rocks the Punjabi babe look in her purple kurti with gorgeous oversized jhumkas and a parandhi wali choti.

 

Navratri, Day 9: Avneet Kaur in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur’s radiant smile and auburn locks look great with her net sari.

 

Navratri Day 9: Nupur Sanon in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Nupur Sanon takes the playful route, twirling in her beautiful silk lehenga.

 

Navratri Day 9: Sonarika Bhadoria in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

Sonarika Bhadoria’s colour-blocked heavily embroidered anarkali is a maximalist’s dream.

 

Navratri Day 9: Hina Khan in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan looks stunning in this deep purple lehenga and pearl jewellery.

 

Navratri, Day 9: Hina Khan in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

And when she does the palatuff!

 

Navratri Day 9: Jannat Zubair in purple

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Jannat Zubair stays true to her minimalist ways in a simple gota patti salwar suit with matching gold earrings.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF STYLE
COMMENT
Print this article
Navratri: Tamannah, Deepika Are Radiant In Red
Navratri: Tamannah, Deepika Are Radiant In Red
Navratri: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White
Navratri: Sara, Kareena Look Wow In White
Navratri: Sonakshi, Kangana Stun In Orange
Navratri: Sonakshi, Kangana Stun In Orange
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Honestly, Would You Wear These Outfits?
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Mr Tata Never Forgot His Ethics, Values
Jigra Review
Jigra Review
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious
Sensex falls 230 points as investors turned cautious

More like this

Navratri: Khushi, Alia Look Perfect In Pink

Navratri: Khushi, Alia Look Perfect In Pink

Navratri: Suhana, Kiara Are Bewitching In Blue

Navratri: Suhana, Kiara Are Bewitching In Blue

India News  |  Latest News in India  |  Bollywood News  |  India Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances