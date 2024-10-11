Navratri, Day 9: Hina, Priyanka Are Perfect In Purple

The ninth day of Navratri is devoted Maa Siddhidatri, ‘the one who grants supernatural powers’.
This benevolent goddess blesses her devotees with unique abilities or siddhis.
Today’s colour is a vibrant purple, which is considered to be a spiritual colour associated with the crown chakra.
Once considered a rare shade, it was reserved only for royalty.
Now, it’s your turn to bring out your inner princess and dance the night away.
Need inspiration? Here goes.
South Delhi ki kudi Kusha Kapila is no stranger to high fashion.
The stand-up comic and actor -- bindaas is her middle name -- chooses a slinky purple lehenga and a plunging choli.
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aces the Marathi mulgi look with this purple printed sari, finished with gajra and jhumkas.
Ankita Lokhande smiles in her pretty purple chiffon sari and statement choker.
Nitibha Kaul rocks the Punjabi babe look in her purple kurti with gorgeous oversized jhumkas and a parandhi wali choti.
Avneet Kaur’s radiant smile and auburn locks look great with her net sari.
Nupur Sanon takes the playful route, twirling in her beautiful silk lehenga.
Sonarika Bhadoria’s colour-blocked heavily embroidered anarkali is a maximalist’s dream.
Hina Khan looks stunning in this deep purple lehenga and pearl jewellery.
And when she does the palat… uff!
Jannat Zubair stays true to her minimalist ways in a simple gota patti salwar suit with matching gold earrings.