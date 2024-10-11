Navratri, Day 9: Hina, Priyanka Are Perfect In Purple

The ninth day of Navratri is devoted Maa Siddhidatri, ‘the one who grants supernatural powers’.

This benevolent goddess blesses her devotees with unique abilities or siddhis.

Today’s colour is a vibrant purple, which is considered to be a spiritual colour associated with the crown chakra.

Once considered a rare shade, it was reserved only for royalty.

Now, it’s your turn to bring out your inner princess and dance the night away.

Need inspiration? Here goes.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Kusha Kapila /Instagram

South Delhi ki kudi Kusha Kapila is no stranger to high fashion.

The stand-up comic and actor -- bindaas is her middle name -- chooses a slinky purple lehenga and a plunging choli.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Priyanka Chahar Choudhary/Instagram

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary aces the Marathi mulgi look with this purple printed sari, finished with gajra and jhumkas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Ankita Lokhande/Instagram

Ankita Lokhande smiles in her pretty purple chiffon sari and statement choker.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nitibha Kaul/Instagram

Nitibha Kaul rocks the Punjabi babe look in her purple kurti with gorgeous oversized jhumkas and a parandhi wali choti.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Avneet Kaur/Instagram

Avneet Kaur’s radiant smile and auburn locks look great with her net sari.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Nupur Sanon/Instagram

Nupur Sanon takes the playful route, twirling in her beautiful silk lehenga.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Sonarika Bhadoria/Instagram

Sonarika Bhadoria’s colour-blocked heavily embroidered anarkali is a maximalist’s dream.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

Hina Khan looks stunning in this deep purple lehenga and pearl jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Hina Khan/Instagram

And when she does the palat… uff!

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jannat Zubair/Instagram

Jannat Zubair stays true to her minimalist ways in a simple gota patti salwar suit with matching gold earrings.