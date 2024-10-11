News
Home  » Get Ahead » Reader Pix: It's Garba Time In Baroda

Reader Pix: It's Garba Time In Baroda

By HAYATI BAWASKAR
October 11, 2024 10:07 IST
Dear Readers, share your fun Navratri moments with us. Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix). 

IMAGE: Hayati gets a quick picture clicked before dancing the night away. All photographs: Kind courtesy Hayati Bawaskar

Mumbai-based Hayati Bawaskar works as a producer.

She enjoys dancing and makes it a point to spend a few days in Baroda during Navratri.

This year, she was there for four days and loved every minute.

 

IMAGE: Hayati and her sister, Bhargavi, flaunt their colourful outfits.

"Just like the royal family of Baroda and many others Maharashtrians, we too are Maharashtrians from Baroda.

"While we speak Marathi at home, we follow a lot of Gujarati culture/traditions and I love that.

 

IMAGE: One wears lehariya, the other bandhini.

"Like everyone in Baroda, we are a Garba loving family."

"During my childhood, our parents would get us ready and the entire family would go out to play the Garba till 5 in the morning.

 "Those memories came back as, during these last four days, my sister Bhargavi and I once again relived that enthusiasm.

"From getting us ready, to making sure we are well hydrated before Garba, to checking that we have not over-eaten before Garba, it was like a great family project (grins).

 

IMAGE: What's Garba night without a selfie?

"That's a Garba must-do," she says, "reaching the venue before the dancing starts so that you can get good pictures taken.

"Dance Garba for two or threes hour and then comes the best part of Navratri, the post-Garba meals.

 

IMAGE: The tempting Khichu or Papdi no lot, which is available at every Baroda Garba venue.

"A quiet and cute city like Baroda is awake and vibing during the 9 days of Navratri.

"All the restaurants, food stalls, ice cream shops, paanwalas... everyone's open till late.

 

IMAGE: Post Garba food is bliss!

"You know you're never going back home from Garba hungry. And that's the real celebration of Navratri. Garba ramvanu, khaavanu, peevaanu aane majja karwanu (You dance, eat, drink and have fun)."

 

IMAGE: Cooling ice cream is a must after all that dancing!

Photographs curated by Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Navratri

 
HAYATI BAWASKAR
