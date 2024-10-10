Navratri, Day 8: Khushi, Alia Look Perfect In Pink

Think pink for Day 8 of the Navratri festival.

On this day, Goddess Mahagauri, the personification of purity and beauty is worshipped. She is the most gentle, maternal form of the Navadurgas. This is the reason why pink, the colour of unconditional love, is associated with the eighth day of Sharad Navratri.

Beauties from B-town are often spotted wearing this universally flattering hue and they always rejig it to match the latest trends.

Take notes on how to curate the perfect pink look this festive season from these fashion-forward divas.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a pro at blending Western subtleties and Indian wear to create iconic fashion moments, like she does here by accessorising this lace-bordered silk sari and embellished corset with statement jewellery and pink roses.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

Helly Shah looks spellbinding in this graceful pink silk sari that she pairs with studded jhumkas and a gajra.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor is the quintessential desi Barbie in a hot pink sequin number and diamond jewellery.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Big sister Janhvi Kapoor is a dream in this pink ombre chiffon saree with scattered floral embroidery, drop earrings and subtle dewy makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur can carry any outfit with aplomb; this time, stunning chandbaalis, a swipe of pink lipstick and a short, pretty hairdo are all she needs to captivate.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divankya Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Divankya Tripathi Dahiya’s playful pink kaftan and sharara is good option for those who love prefer fuss-free style for pandal hopping.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa’s crescent moon necklace and magenta pink saree are so bookmark-worthy.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram

Mannara Chopra merges old world charm with new world sophistication in this pearl-encrusted, dusty pink rose lehenga set and dramatic eye makeup.

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashami Desai/Instagram

Rashami Desai contrasts this pink chiffon six-yard drape with a golden-beige crystal-studded corset blouse.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!