Navratri, Day 8: Khushi, Alia Look Perfect In Pink

Navratri, Day 8: Khushi, Alia Look Perfect In Pink

By REDIFF STYLE
October 10, 2024 12:55 IST
Think pink for Day 8 of the Navratri festival.

On this day, Goddess Mahagauri, the personification of purity and beauty is worshipped. She is the most gentle, maternal form of the Navadurgas. This is the reason why pink, the colour of unconditional love, is associated with the eighth day of Sharad Navratri.

Beauties from B-town are often spotted wearing this universally flattering hue and they always rejig it to match the latest trends.

Take notes on how to curate the perfect pink look this festive season from these fashion-forward divas.

Navratri, Day 8: Alia Bhatt in pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Alia Bhatt/Instagram

Alia Bhatt is a pro at blending Western subtleties and Indian wear to create iconic fashion moments, like she does here by accessorising this lace-bordered silk sari and embellished corset with statement jewellery and pink roses.

 

Navratri, Day 8: Helly Shah in pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Helly Shah/Instagram

Helly Shah looks spellbinding in this graceful pink silk sari that she pairs with studded jhumkas and a gajra.

 

Navratri, Day 8: Khushi Kapoor in pink

Photograph: Kind courtesy Khushi Kapoor/Instagram

Khushi Kapoor is the quintessential desi Barbie in a hot pink sequin number and diamond jewellery.

 

Navratri, Day 8: Janhvi Kapoor

Photograph: Kind courtesy Janhvi Kapoor/Instagram

Big sister Janhvi Kapoor is a dream in this pink ombre chiffon saree with scattered floral embroidery, drop earrings and subtle dewy makeup.

 

Navratri, Day 8: Mrunal Thakur

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mrunal Thakur/Instagram

Mrunal Thakur can carry any outfit with aplomb; this time, stunning chandbaalis, a swipe of pink lipstick and a short, pretty hairdo are all she needs to captivate.

 

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya

Photograph: Kind courtesy Divankya Tripathi Dahiya/Instagram

Divankya Tripathi Dahiya’s playful pink kaftan and sharara is good option for those who love prefer fuss-free style for pandal hopping.

 

 

Patralekhaa

Photograph: Kind courtesy Patralekhaa/Instagram

Patralekhaa’s crescent moon necklace and magenta pink saree are so bookmark-worthy.

 

Mannara Chopra

Photograph: Kind courtesy Mannara Chopra/Instagram

Mannara Chopra merges old world charm with new world sophistication in this pearl-encrusted, dusty pink rose lehenga set and dramatic eye makeup.

 

Rashami Desai

Photograph: Kind courtesy Rashami Desai/Instagram

Rashami Desai contrasts this pink chiffon six-yard drape with a golden-beige crystal-studded corset blouse.

Dear Readers, send us your Navratri pictures.

As you look your best during these nine days, with gorgeous costumes and jewellery, share your fun moments with us.

Write in to getahead@rediff.co.in (subjectline: My Navratri Pix) and we will post the best pictures right here on Rediff.com.

Chalo ramva jaiye!

Navratri, Day 8: Pink

REDIFF STYLE
