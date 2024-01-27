How NSG Trains To Fight Terrorists

The NSG calendar of 2024 is here!

It's a combination of art, action and style, featuring mesmerising shots of the elite Black Cat Commandos in action, and is created by ace action photographer Pravin Talan and his associate Rupali Saagar.

This year's calendar features some unique shots as those of CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) attack combat team, drone killers and CornerShot gun.

Maximum force: A hit team of NSG commandos in classic formation.

Fearless and ferocious: Crawling through mud with daggers, enhancing commandos' skill set, adaptability, endurance and teamwork.

Masked and mighty: CBRN (chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear) team in action.

Shielding from terror: Commandos of Close Protection Force using a ballistic shield.

Limitless: A woman commando of NSG takes the reverse splash in muddy waters, a scenario demanding extreme physical and mental resilience.

Striking on the move: A commando strikes on the move while using Power Quick Ascender.

Double impact: The NSG has one of the best K9 units with advanced K9 Vision System. They are used assault, IED detection and tracking functions.

Silencing turbulent skies: Commando with dronekiller to counter growing drone menace.

Fire and fury: Fire obstacle training simulates real-world scenarios, allowing commandos to practice skills in conditions they may face in actual combat.

Shattering barriers: Commandos undertaking room intervention exercise.

Swift, silent and deadly: Commandos train extensively at all potential targets for terrorist activities.

Negotiating corners: A commando makes use of the unique ability of a CornerShot gun to bend around the corners and shoot.