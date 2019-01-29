The very best of the NSG

This year's calendar of the National Security Guard is about the high-level of training the commandos go through.
Shot by photographer Pravin Talan, this calendar shows a commando's valour and willingness to take risks and also gives a peek into the intense preparation that a commando does before embarking on a mission.
These stunning photos are a tribute to the martyrs and capture the 'men in black' at their combative best.
An NSG commando in full combat gear
Dropping down to ground zero
The cutting edge: Training in extreme situations
Living on the edge
Tearing into terror: Sniffer dogs of the K9 unit are trained to identify 'hostile intentions' and respond accordingly
Forged in fire: Training to tackle all obstacles
The Black Sharks: NSG's capability to launch underwater counter terror ops adds a potent dimension to the force
NSG commandos with a sniffer dog of K9 unit
Menacing apparition
NSG demonstrated its ability to launch close-range attacks during the rescue op at Taj Hotel in Mumbai
Proximate security
Training till it becomes reflex
The martyrs
this
Comment
article