Phunchuk Stobdan: Icon Of India's Territorial Integrity

Phunchuk Stobdan's forte was candour and strong views on India's defence.

Naturally, India's adversaries were in awe of him, fearing his views and unyielding stand on boundary issues, remembers Tarun Vijay.

Illustration: Dominic Xavier/Rediff

Key Points Phunchuk Stobdan, noted defence analyst and diplomat, passed away on April 19, 2026, leaving behind a strong strategic legacy.

He was widely respected for his candid views on India-China relations and uncompromising stance on Himalayan security matters.

Stobdan supported Ladakh's separation and Article 370 abrogation, calling it liberation from decades of political subjugation.

He served in key roles including ambassador to Kyrgyzstan and member of the National Security Council, influencing policy discourse.

Phunchuk Stobdan was a fiercely patriotic defence analyst and an uncompromising author. Naturally he had few friends and lived a life of a loner in the heavenly valley of Leh.

A distinguished diplomat, scholar and a prominent voice on Himalayan and Central Asian geopolitics, he passed away on April 19, 2026.

I met him in 1986 to request his interview for Panchjanya and from then on he became a friend whose articles, interviews we used frequently on India China relations, Himalayan security and Ladakh's socio-political affairs.

His forte was candour and strong views on India's defence. He never minced words and wanted the government to listen to the voices of defence experts who mattered.

One of the famous lines critical of the government was, 'We do not have the art of dealing with China which is not simply a political science or subject of international relations.'

It was the pain of a patriotic person, a friendly complaint of a distressed citizen-soldier.

He was soft spoken, articulate but on his views as strong and uncompromising as a Himalayan rock.

He authored extensively on India-China boundary issues and Himalayan security, including the book The Great Game in the Buddhist Himalayas: India and China's Quest for Strategic Dominance.

Naturally, India's adversaries were in awe of him, fearing his views and unyielding stand on boundary issues.

Facts were his biggest armour, and he quoted undisputable references to prove his point, hence he gained the title, 'Don't mess with Stobdan'.

Ladakh's backwardness and growing Islamic influence worried him a lot and when we started the Sindhu Darshan Festival with Shri L K Advani in 1997, he was happy and welcomed it as a positive step towards making the Buddhist population confident of national support.

When Home Minister Amit Shah announced the separation of Ladakh from Kashmir, Stobdan declared it as a step to free Ladakh from the subjugation of the Islamic regime and a big step towards the freedom of Buddhists of the tiny border state.

Following the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019, Stobdan argued that Ladakh felt 'liberated' from 185 years of 'slavery and coercion' under the Kashmiri administration.

He viewed the separation as the fulfillment of a long-standing demand since 1947, aimed at correcting regional disparities and freeing Ladakh from the political baggage of Jammu and Kashmir.

Stobdan suggested that removing the restrictions of Article 370 and 35A allows Ladakh to 'shape its own destiny', fostering better identity preservation and economic development.

He identified that the separation was crucial for India's national interest, particularly in addressing the changed geopolitical situation around Ladakh regarding China and Pakistan.

He served as a member of the National Security Council and helped correct perspectives about Ladakh in the corridors of power.

He served as Indian ambassador to Kyrgyzstan. He was also a senior fellow at the Institute for Defence Studies and Analyses, New Delhi, and was the founding president of the Ladakh International Centre.

He consistently argued that Ladakh should not be viewed merely as a 'border to defend', but as a vital cultural and spiritual gateway for India.

Stobdan was critical of India's historical handling of Chinese territorial shifts in sectors like Demchok and Chip Chap, warning about China's long-term maneuvering.

He championed the idea of using India's Buddhist heritage -- which he called 'Buddhist Echoes' -- as a soft-power tool to counter Chinese influence in the Himalayan belt.

The region he belonged to is a strategically critical Union Territory of India, sharing international borders with three countries: Pakistan to the west, China to the east/north, and a small boundary with Afghanistan to the northwest via the Wakhan Corridor.

It is characterised by tense, disputed borders, notably the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan.

India lost substantial territory in Ladakh and Gilgit-Baltistan during conflicts with China and Pakistan, roughly totaling over 40,000 sq km.

Key losses include 37,555 sq km of Aksai Chin to China (1962), 5,180 sq km of the Shaksgam Valley ceded by Pakistan to China (1963), and the Gilgit-Baltistan region (72,000 sq km) to Pakistan in 1947-48.

It is so important and significant that Parliament passed a unanimous resolution on February 22, 1994 resolving to take back all territories illegally occupied by Pakistan and China.

Passed unanimously on February 22, 1994, the parliamentary resolution -- often called the Sankalp Divas resolution -- strongly condemns Pakistan's support for terrorism in key declarations include:

Affirming that the entire state of Jammu and Kashmir is an integral part of India.

Asserting India's capacity to protect its territorial integrity.

Demanding that Pakistan vacate all occupied areas.

The resolution covers all of Jammu and Kashmir, including Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK) and areas illegally ceded by Pakistan to China, such as the Shaksgam Valley.

Stobdan was an icon of India's territorial integrity in Ladakh and he lived to it till his last breath.

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff