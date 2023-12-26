News Events That Shook The World In 2023

From the landing of Chandrayaan 3 to the bombardment of Palestine by Israel, a look at some events that shaped the world in the second half of 2023.

The events are listed in the order of their occurrence.

Part 1: Major News Events From 2023

IMAGE: Leaders from 26 Opposition parties met in Bengaluru for a two-day brainstorming session to chalk out a joint programme aimed at defeating the Bharatiya Janata Party in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Photograph: Shrikant Singh/ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: In a giant leap for its space programme, India's Moon mission Chandrayaan-3 touched down on the lunar south pole at 6.04 pm, August 23, 2023, propelling the country to an exclusive club of four and making it the first country to land on the uncharted surface.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi holds hands with Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, US President Joe Biden and World Bank President Ajay Banga during the G20 Leaders' Summit in New Delhi, September 9, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Students protest against the Supreme Court's verdict on same-sex marriage at the North Campus in New Delhi, October 17, 2023.

In a major setback to gay rights activists, the apex court refused to accord legal recognition to same-sex marriage, saying there was 'no unqualified right' to marriage with the exception of those that are recognised by law. Photograph: Ishant/ANI Photo



The men in blue lost the final to Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad. Photograph: Amit Dave/Reuters IMAGE: Rohit Sharma walks past the World Cup during the medal ceremony, November 19, 2023.The men in blue lost the final to Australia at Narendra Modi stadium in Ahmedabad.



In a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days all the 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were finally Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters IMAGE: National Disaster Response Force personnel wait to enter a tunnel during rescue operations for trapped workers, after the tunnel collapsed, in Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023.In a multi-agency rescue operation that hovered between hope and despair for 16 days all the 41 workers trapped in Silkyara tunnel were finally rescued

IMAGE: Narendra Damodardas Modi being garlanded by Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh during the Bharatiya Janata Party's victory programme after the party won the assembly elections in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Photograph: Ayush Sharma/ANI Photo

IMAGE: Former US President Donald H Trump at the Trump Organization civil fraud trial in the New York state supreme court in Manhattan, December 7, 2023. Photograph: Mike Segar/Reuters



In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men on December 13, 2023 jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House. Photograph: @DrSenthil_MDRD/X IMAGE: Dr S Senthilkumar, the DMK MP from Dharmapuri, shot this photograph of the Lok Sabha breach incident In a major security breach on the 22nd anniversary of the deadly 2001 Parliament terror attack, two men on December 13, 2023 jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the visitors' gallery, shouted slogans and released yellow smoke from canisters that triggered panic and chaos in the House.

IMAGE: Rescue workers conduct search and rescue operations at Kangdiao village following the earthquake in Jishishan county, Gansu province, China December 19, 2023.

More then 130 people people were killed and over 700 others injured when a powerful 6.2-magnitude earthquake jolted a mountainous region of northwestern China late December 17, 2023 night, the deadliest quake in the quake-prone region in nine years. Photograph: China Daily via Reuters

IMAGE: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee mimics Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar at a protest of suspended Opposition MPs at the Makar Dwar following the suspension of 92 MPs for the remainder of the winter session of Parliament, December 19, 2023. Photograph: Rahul Singh/ANI Photo

IMAGE: A Palestinian child wounded in an Israeli strike is rushed to Nasser hospital in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, December 20, 2023. Photograph: Bassam Masoud/Reuters

