News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

Source: PTI
Last updated on: November 28, 2023 20:49 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

All the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel were brought out on Tuesday evening, ending an ordeal that stretched over 16 days.

IMAGE: Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with one of the rescued workers outside the Silkyyara tunnel, Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.

 

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7.05 pm. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh were present there," said Harpal Singh, project head, Zoji-la tunnel.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure for 16 days.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
'100% guarantee all workers are alive'
'100% guarantee all workers are alive'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
'What's happening isn't vikas but vinash'
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Can more disasters happen in Uttarakhand?
Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024
Namibia qualify for men's T20 World Cup 2024
TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on Dec 1
TCS' Rs 17,000 crore share buyback to open on Dec 1
Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres in less than 24 hours
Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres in less than 24 hours
Indian football has progressed, but...: Spurs legend
Indian football has progressed, but...: Spurs legend
CHINESE CHALLENGE - 2022

CHINESE CHALLENGE

More like this

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres in less than 24 hours

Rat-hole miners dug 10 metres in less than 24 hours

After 16 days, 41 workers trapped in tunnel to come out

After 16 days, 41 workers trapped in tunnel to come out

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances