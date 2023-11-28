Tunnel nightmare over, all 41 trapped workers rescued at last!

All the 41 workers trapped in Uttarakhand's Silkyara tunnel were brought out on Tuesday evening, ending an ordeal that stretched over 16 days.

IMAGE: Uttarkhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami with one of the rescued workers outside the Silkyyara tunnel, Uttarkashi, November 28, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

Around 8 pm, an ambulance with the worker sitting in the vehicle left the mouth of the tunnel and was headed to a community health centre.

An official said rescue workers had broken through the last stretch of the rubble at about 7 pm.

NDRF and SDRF men entered the steel chute to reach the trapped workers and were bringing them out on wheeled-stretchers one by one, said a rescuer.

"The exact time of breakthrough was 7.05 pm. Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, Union Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways and Civil Aviation Gen VK Singh were present there," said Harpal Singh, project head, Zoji-la tunnel.

A portion of the tunnel caved in on November 12, the debris falling in the 60-metre stretch on the Silkyara side of the tunnel, trapping 41 labourers inside the under-construction structure for 16 days.