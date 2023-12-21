Major News Events From 2023

As 2023 comes to an end, a look at some events that shaped the world in the first half of the year.

The events are listed in the order of their occurrence.



The most powerful Photograph: Clodagh Kilcoyne/Reuters IMAGE: People work at the site of a collapsed building in the aftermath of a deadly earthquake in Hatay, Turkey, February 14, 2023.The most powerful earthquake in nearly a century struck Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023, killing more than 20,000 people.

IMAGE: The CBI brings then Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia to the Rouse Avenue court in New Delhi, February 27, 2023.

Sisodia was arrested on February 26, 2023 by the CBI in an alleged excise policy case. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives to appear before a court in Surat, March 23, 2023.

The court sentenced Rahul to two years in jail in a defamation case, filed on a complaint by Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Purnesh Modi for his alleged remark about people with the surname Modi.

Subsequently, the Lok Sabha secretariat disqualified Gandhi from membership of Lthe ok Sabha representing the Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in Kerala.

The Supreme Court on August 4, 2023 stayed the disqualification and Rahul was reinstated to the Lok Sabha on August 7, 2023. Photograph: Reuters

IMAGE: Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead while being taken for a medical examination in Prayagraj, April 15, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Amritpal Singh, the 29-year-old chief of the Waris Punjab De and Khalistan sympathiser, was arrested from the Rodewal gurdwara in Moga more than a month after the Punjab police launched a crackdown against him following the storming of the Ajnala police station by his supporters to secure the release of an arrested associate, April 23, 2023. Photograph: ANI Photo

IMAGE: Wrestlers Vinesh Phogat, Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik address a news conference as they take part in a sit-in protest in New Delhi, April 24, 2023, demanding arrest of Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh who they accuse of sexually harassing female wrestlers. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: Vehicles set ablaze after violence broke out between tribals and non-tribals during the 'Tribal Solidarity March' called by the All Tribal Student Union Manipur, in Imphal, May 4, 2023.

Photograph: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images from the Rediff Archives IMAGE: King Charles III and Queen Camilla waves from the Buckingham Palace balcony in London after their coronation ceremony on May 6, 2023.

IMAGE: Security officers escort Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan after he appeared in the Islamabad high court,May 12, 2023. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters



carried the Sengol in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Photograph: ANI Photo IMAGE: India gets new Parliament building, May 28, 2023. Prime Minister Narendra D Modi carried the Sengol in a procession before installing it in the Lok Sabha chamber at the inauguration of the new Parliament building.



The Photograph: Reuters IMAGE: A drone view shows derailed coaches after trains collided in Balasore district on June 3, 2023.The horrific triple train crash on June 2, 2023 claimed several hundred lives when the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express and a goods train crashed.



The

It had a 'catastrophic implosion', which instantly killed the 5 people on board. Photograph: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout/Reuters IMAGE: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph.The submersible went missing shortly after its voyage to explore the wreckage.It had a 'catastrophic implosion', which instantly killed the 5 people on board.

