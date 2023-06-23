The Lost Submersible

The OceanGate Expeditions submersible went missing shortly after its voyage to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic began on Sunday.

The submersible, it is now known, had a 'catastrophic implosion', which instantly killed the 5 people on board.

IMAGE: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. Photograph: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout/Reuters

IMAGE: Members of the media wait for a press conference about the search for the Titan submersible. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: Rear Admiral John Mauger, the Coast Guard district commander, reveals the tragic news about the fate of the Titan submersible and all on board. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

IMAGE: A boat with OceanGate branding within the boatyard near the company headquarters at the Port of Everett complex in Everett, Washington state. Photograph: Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters

IMAGE: The OceanGate headquarters within the Port of Everett complex. Photograph: Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com