Rediff.com  » News » The Lost Submersible

The Lost Submersible

By REDIFF NEWS
June 23, 2023 12:28 IST
The OceanGate Expeditions submersible went missing shortly after its voyage to explore the wreckage of the sunken Titanic began on Sunday.

The submersible, it is now known, had a 'catastrophic implosion', which instantly killed the 5 people on board.

 

IMAGE: The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. Photograph: OceanGate Expeditions/Handout/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Members of the media wait for a press conference about the search for the Titan submersible. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: Rear Admiral John Mauger, the Coast Guard district commander, reveals the tragic news about the fate of the Titan submersible and all on board. Photograph: Brian Snyder/Reuters

 

IMAGE: A boat with OceanGate branding within the boatyard near the company headquarters at the Port of Everett complex in Everett, Washington state. Photograph: Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters

 

IMAGE: The OceanGate headquarters within the Port of Everett complex. Photograph: Matt Mills McKnight/Reuters

 

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/ Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

REDIFF NEWS
 
