Rediff.com  » News » Powerful quake of 7.8 magnitude jolts Turkey

Powerful quake of 7.8 magnitude jolts Turkey

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
February 06, 2023 09:37 IST
A massive earthquake of magnitude 7.8 on the Richter scale hits 26 km E of Nurdagi in Turkey on Monday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

IMAGE: Rescuers work amid the rubble of a collapsed building following an earthquake in Diyarbakir, Turkey on February 6, 2023. Photograph: Screengrab/Reuters TV

The earthquake centred in Turkey took place around 01:17:35 (UTC) at a depth of 17.9 km.

 

According to USGS, the latitude and longitude of the earthquake were found to be 37.174N and 37.032E respectively.

Nurdagi, where the quake was reported is a district and city of Gaziantep Province of Turkey.

Nurdagi is situated 45 km west of Gaziantep in Turkey. No immediate reports of injuries or damage have been reported yet.

Further details awaited.

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Utkarsh Mishra
 
