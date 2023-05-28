Modi installs sacred Sengol, Parliament inauguration underway

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday installed the scared 'Sengol' in the Lok Sabha chamber, right next to the Speaker's chair, after performing a puja, during the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the historic 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building, during the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. Speaker Om Birla is also present on the occasion. Photograph: ANI

Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed 'Ganapati Homam' to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building.

The prime minister prostrated before the 'Sengol' and sought blessings from high priests of various adheenams in Tamil Nadu with the holy sceptre in hand.

Modi then carried the 'Sengol' in a procession amid tunes of 'nadaswaram' and chanting of Vedic mantras to the new Parliament building and installed it in a special enclosure on the right side of the Speaker's chair in the Lok Sabha chamber.

Union ministers Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, S Jaishankar and Jitendra Singh, chief ministers of several states and Bharatiya Janata Party president J P Nadda was present on the occasion.

The prime minister felicitated some workers who played key roles in the construction of the new Parliament building.

This is the same Sengol that was accepted by the first Prime Minister of India Jawaharlal Nehru at his residence on the night of August 14, in the presence of several leaders.

The pre-inauguration rituals started at 7.15 am, with a traditional puja with Vedic rituals, which continued for an hour. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla was also present along with Modi during the puja.

The ceremony will take place in two phases, with the inauguration to begin at around 12 noon. However, in the run-up to the event, preparations are being done since morning.

IMAGE: Modi bowed down before the Sengol, which was handed over to him by Adheenams, before it was installed in the new Parliament building, during the inauguration ceremony on Sunday. Photograph: ANI

The pre-inauguration rituals will go on till 9 am.

Apart from Modi and Birla, Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman Hariwansh and some senior ministers are part of the ceremony.

It is learnt that after the pujas, the dignitaries will examine the premises of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha chambers in the new building.

A prayer ceremony will also be organised on the premises of the new parliament building, say the sources.

The morning phase will end at close to 9:30 am after which the second leg of the ceremony will begin at noon with the singing of the national anthem in the Lok Sabha chamber in the presence of all the dignitaries, including Modi.

At 11:30 am, all the invitees including members of Parliament, the Lok Sabha Speaker and the Rajya Sabha Chairman and other distinguished guests are expected to be seated in the Lok Sabha chamber in the new building.

During this phase, a speech will be delivered by the Deputy Chairman of Rajya Sabha Hariwansh, who will further read a written congratulatory message on behalf of the Rajya Sabha Chairman, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar.

A written message by President Droupadi Murmu will also be read out on the occasion.

Two short audio-video films will also be showcased for the dignitaries present to talk about the process of construction of the new parliament, building and its significance.

The Speaker, who is the custodian of the Parliament will also be making a speech on the occasion.

Modi will also be releasing a coin and stamp on the historic occasion and will also be making his speech on the occasion following which the Secretary-General Lok Sabha will deliver the Vote of Thanks to mark the closing of the ceremony, the sources told ANI.

The second leg of the ceremony is expected to begin at about 12 noon and is expected to be over by around 1:30 pm.

-- with ANI inputs