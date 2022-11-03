It's Raining Billions For Gujarat!

It's boom time for election-bound Gujarat as Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi's government has been announcing project after project before the dates for the assembly election are announced in the state and the Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct kicks in.

IMAGE: Prime Minister Modi at the foundation stone laying ceremony fir the C-295 transport aircraft manufacturing plant in Vadodara, October 30, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

The Election Commission is likely to announce dates for the Gujarat election on November 2 and pre-empting it Modi has announced dozens of projects for the state.

From August till the last week of October, more than two projects a week have been announced in Gujarat.

These include the mega projects of Vedanta-Foxconn (Rs 1.5 lakh crore) and Tata-Airbus (Rs 22,000 crore/Rs 220 billion) which were reportedly snatched away from Maharashtra and sent to Gujarat.

The Bharatiya Janata Party has ruled Gujarat uninterruptedly for nearly 25 years of which 13 years were under then chief minister Modi, from October 2001 to May 2014.

While a defeat for the BJP in Gujarat may seem a long shot, the party and its top brass are aware that if the unthinkable were to happen it will have major ramifications on central politics. Which also explains the 'mission mode' in announcing new projects for the state.

Hemant Shivsaran/Rediff.com lists the number of projects the Modi government has announced since August to woo Gujarat voters.