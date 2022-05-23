News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Gujarat BJP plans to raise over Rs 200 cr before assembly elections

Gujarat BJP plans to raise over Rs 200 cr before assembly elections

Source: PTI
May 23, 2022 21:35 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

To shore up its finances, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in Gujarat has planned to collect over Rs 200 crore from its workers and supporters ahead of the assembly elections slated by the year-end, said an office-bearer on Monday.

IMAGE: Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. Photograph: ANI Photo

To maintain transparency, donations to the party will be accepted only through cheques, said state BJP general secretary Rajni Patel.

A decision to this effect was taken during the BJP's executive committee meeting, chaired by state unit chief CR Paatil in Gandhinagar, announced Patel after the meet.

"During the meeting, Paatilji proposed that BJP workers actively participate in raising funds for the party in view of the upcoming elections. Thus, it was decided that funds will be collected from party workers as well as our supporters. Our workers will meet people and convince them to donate for the party," Patel said.

"We will accept only cheques. We want even district-level party workers to contribute to this exercise. Though the party has not set any specific collection target yet, we expect to collect more than Rs 200 crore," the senior BJP leader added. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
Print this article
Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu
Hardik Patel lauds BJP, calls himself a proud Hindu
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
BJP's Gujarat Rival: AAP, not Congress
'Modi has gone back to caste'
'Modi has gone back to caste'
P-Notes investment rises to Rs 90,580 cr in Apr
P-Notes investment rises to Rs 90,580 cr in Apr
Asia Cup Hockey: India held by Pakistan 1-1
Asia Cup Hockey: India held by Pakistan 1-1
Markets surrender early gains as metal stocks crack
Markets surrender early gains as metal stocks crack
Visa scam: CBI custody of Karti's aide extended
Visa scam: CBI custody of Karti's aide extended
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

Congress says Hardik's resignation is BJP's script

Congress says Hardik's resignation is BJP's script

Hardik Patel quits Cong, says its leaders hate Gujarat

Hardik Patel quits Cong, says its leaders hate Gujarat

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances