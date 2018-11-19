Indira: Swamy disbelieved 1974 nuclear test

Prime Minister's House

New Delhi

Jammu

14 April 1975

Dear Natwar,

Your letter of the 10th arrived only yesterday and I have just read it in the plane on the flight to Jammu.

IMAGE: Then prime minister Indira Gandhi addresses a press conference at Vigyan Bhavan, New Delhi, October 15, 1983. Photograph: PANA India

I have not been to Jammu for a long time and since this particular visit was decided upon, new and complex problems have arisen on the political scene.

IMAGE: Sheikh Abdullah with Jawaharlal Nehru in this 1948 photograph.

Knowing the Sheikh's (Sheikh Abdullah, chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir several times. Spent several years in prison between 1953 and 1968) autocratic nature, I had envisaged such a situation, though not so soon.

Now we can only try to set it right and hope for the best.

In the meantime, we have given in to a part of Morarji's (Morarji Desai, chief minister of Maharashtra and central finance minister; deputy prime minister under Indira Gandhi; and prime minister, 1977 to 1979) demand -- about the Gujarat elections.

It seemed such a silly point for which to fast or for us to hold out, since the difference in dates was only three months.

However, our difficulties are acute and varied enough without having a dead Morarji haunting the scene.

One has learnt to expect all kinds of unethical action from our Opposition, but I must admit that I was deeply shocked at the manner in which some of them including those in the Cong(O) (the Congress-Organisation, the party opposed to Indira Gandhi's Congress-Ruling) seemed to view the prospect claiming that his disappearance from the scene would clear the way for Opposition unity.

I am glad you have reminded me about Dame Sybil Thorndike (Dame Sybil Thorndike, one of the greatest British theatre personalities of the twentieth century).

Some time ago I had proposed that some way should be found to honour women around the world who have shown sympathy towards India.

I do not know whether the ministry has moved in the matter.

The prospect of seeing a play is indeed tempting, but I do not know whether it will be possible to stop over in London.

With good wishes,

Yours sincerely,

Indira Gandhi

Shri K Natwar Singh,

Deputy High Commissioner,

India House,

Aldwych,

London W C 2.