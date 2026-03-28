IAF Unleashes Firepower At Pokhran

Glimpses from Vayu Shakti 2026 highlight India's aerial might and combat readiness.

From sonic booms to precision strikes, the Indian Air Force showcased its full-spectrum capabilities over Rajasthan skies.

The desert skies over Pokhran turned into a theatre of power and precision as the IAF showcased its might during Vayu Shakti 2026 on February 27.

Watched by President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, the spectacular display at the Pokhran Field Firing Range in Jaisalmer brought together speed, firepower and flawless coordination in a breathtaking demonstration of India's air strength.

IMAGE: Indian Air Force fighters show their skills during Vayu Shakti 2026 at the Pokhran Field Firing Range. All photographs: Colonel Navdeep Singh Multani and Dr Suneet Madan

Key Points Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 showcased India's air combat capabilities at Pokhran Field Firing Range in Rajasthan.

President Droupadi Murmu, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and senior military leadership attended the demonstration.

Advanced fighter jets, helicopters, and missile systems executed coordinated precision strikes and simulated combat operations.

Air defence systems including Akash and Spyder missiles highlighted India's integrated battlefield readiness.

The exercise concluded with transport aircraft flypast and a drone light display showcasing IAF's operational excellence.

In a riveting demonstration of India's Vayu Shakti on the 27th of February 2026, the skies at the Pokhran Field Firing Range, Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, came alive.

IMAGE: Soldiers operate an artillery gun during a live-fire exercise, sending a plume of smoke across a barren training ground.

Three Chetak helicopters took to the air for the ceremonial flypast, carrying the national flag, the IAF flag, and the flag to commemorate Operation Sindoor.

IMAGE: IAF demonstrates its strike capability, here and below.

Ceremony begins with patriotic fervour

A thundering beginning of Exercise Vayu Shakti 2026 commenced with the Rafale shattering the sound barrier, producing a sonic boom that took everyone by surprise, creating a rippling effect of a loud cheer from the audience.

IMAGE: The Akash surface-to-air missile system in action.

The elaborate firepower demonstration was supported by the air defence assets -- the L-70 anti-aircraft gun.

Precision strikes were executed through engagement of air-borne platforms and ground-based systems including the Akash and Spyder missiles.

IMAGE: Air defence systems including L-70 guns demonstrate coordinated firepower support.

Precision strikes dominate battlefield simulation

Earlier in the day, the President flew in the Prachand helicopter.

IMAGE: Akash and Spyder missile systems engage targets with high precision.

IMAGE: A Chinook helicopter demonstrates heavy-lift capabilities, here and below.

Helicopter fleet showcases combat versatility

The heavy-lift mission ready Chinook helicopters carried the 105mm ultra light Howitzer guns, guided from a distance by a powerful Mi17 combat helicopter.

The twin-turboshaft attack helicopter, Apache, carried out precision-guided air-to-surface attacks in the live combat theatre, reaffirming the IAF's precision engagement capabilities.

IMAGE: Apache attack helicopters execute precision-guided air-to-surface strikes in simulated combat.

Special operations and heavy-lift missions

Simulating hostage rescue in an urban environment, the Mi17 helicopters undertook the special operations featuring Garud commandos and Para Special Forces.

Mi17 helicopters also displayed their versatility and agility in handling rocket attacks.

IMAGE: An ALH MK-IV helicopter during rehearsals for Exercise Vayushakti 26.

IMAGE: Mi-17 helicopters demonstrate agility and firepower in rocket attack simulations.

The supersonic attack jet, SEPECAT Jaguar, carried out highly coordinated attacks in long-range targeting, highlighting IAF's calibrated combat strength.

IMAGE: SEPECAT Jaguar jets execute long-range precision targeting operations.

The Sukhois, twinjet multirole air superiority fighters enthralled the audience with their high maneuverability in air-to-air missile firing, and carpet bombing.

IMAGE: Sukhoi fighter jets display high maneuverability and air-to-air combat capabilities.

IMAGE: Sukhoi aircraft perform coordinated carpet bombing during simulated operations.

The evening phase of the simulated battlefield was significant in showcasing the IAF's round-the-clock readiness and deterrence.

Casualty evacuation was carried out by C-130J and C-295 transport aircraft.

IMAGE: Evening phase showcases the IAF's round-the-clock operational readiness in battlefield scenarios.

IMAGE: C-130J and C-295 aircraft conduct casualty evacuation drills during the exercise.

The exercise ended with a low flypast by C 17 transport aircraft and a scintillating, seamlessly coordinated light display with drones that enthralled the audience with their spectacular formations showcasing some of the historic moments of the Indian Air Force.

IMAGE: Vayu Shakti 2026 showcased the IAF's readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions.

IMAGE: Drone light formations depict historic milestones of the Indian Air Force in a visual spectacle.

IMAGE: The exercise concluded with a coordinated aerial and drone display captivating the audience.

Colonel Navdeep Multani, an army veteran, is an avid photographer and compulsive traveller.

A single father to a doting special child, he considers photography his form of meditation.

Having served the country for over three decades, he hung his boots in 2021 and is now settled in Panchkula.

Dr Suneet Madan is an alumnus of IIT Bombay and CEPT University, Ahmedabad.

Beyond her professional engagements, she is a vibrant author-illustrator, who crafts profound narratives through her paintings, photo journals, poetry and short stories.

Poinsettia, her debut book of poetry, introduces the world to 'duplet verses' -- her distinctive style.