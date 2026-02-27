HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
President Murmu Takes Sortie In Prachand

President Murmu Takes Sortie In Prachand

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
February 27, 2026 14:11 IST

On February 27, President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand at Air Force Station Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.

The mission was undertaken as a two-aircraft LCH formation.

President Murmu flew in the lead aircraft with Group Captain Nayan Shantilal Bahua while Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Group Captain A Mahendra flew as Number 2 in the second aircraft.

During the approximately 25 minute mission, they flew over Gadisar Lake and Jaisalmer Fort and attacked a tank target.

Earlier, the supreme commander of India's armed forces undertook sorties in Sukhoi 30 MKI and Rafale in 2023 and 2025 respectively.

 

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

WATCH: President Murmu Flies Sortie In Prachand

 

Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
