President Murmu Takes Sortie In Prachand

On February 27, President Droupadi Murmu undertook a sortie in the indigenous Light Combat Helicopter Prachand at Air Force Station Jaisalmer, Rajasthan.
The mission was undertaken as a two-aircraft LCH formation.
President Murmu flew in the lead aircraft with Group Captain Nayan Shantilal Bahua while Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh and Group Captain A Mahendra flew as Number 2 in the second aircraft.
During the approximately 25 minute mission, they flew over Gadisar Lake and Jaisalmer Fort and attacked a tank target.
Earlier, the supreme commander of India's armed forces undertook sorties in Sukhoi 30 MKI and Rafale in 2023 and 2025 respectively.
WATCH: President Murmu Flies Sortie In Prachand
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/Rediff
Video curated by Shailajanand Mishra
Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff