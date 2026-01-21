HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display

Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display

By REDIFF NEWS
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
January 21, 2026 16:48 IST

The Armoured Corps Centre and School and Mechanised Infantry Centre and School traces its lineage back more than two centuries, evolving from early cavalry regiments into a modern force comprising 67 armoured regiments, including the President's Bodyguard.

The centre showcased the operational capabilities of manoeuvre warfare platforms of the Indian Mechanised Forces during the Integrated Fire Power & Manoeuvre Exercise: 2026 held at the Kharjuna Khare Ranges in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Maharashtra, on January 20, 2026.

 

All photographs: ANI Photo

 

IMAGE: An armada of the Abhay Infantry Combat Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

 

 

 

 

 

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter conducts a tactical troop deployment exercise.

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

REDIFF NEWS
