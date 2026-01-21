Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display

The Armoured Corps Centre and School and Mechanised Infantry Centre and School traces its lineage back more than two centuries, evolving from early cavalry regiments into a modern force comprising 67 armoured regiments, including the President's Bodyguard.
The centre showcased the operational capabilities of manoeuvre warfare platforms of the Indian Mechanised Forces during the Integrated Fire Power & Manoeuvre Exercise: 2026 held at the Kharjuna Khare Ranges in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Maharashtra, on January 20, 2026.
Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff