Army's Steel, Skill, Speed On Display

The Armoured Corps Centre and School and Mechanised Infantry Centre and School traces its lineage back more than two centuries, evolving from early cavalry regiments into a modern force comprising 67 armoured regiments, including the President's Bodyguard.

The centre showcased the operational capabilities of manoeuvre warfare platforms of the Indian Mechanised Forces during the Integrated Fire Power & Manoeuvre Exercise: 2026 held at the Kharjuna Khare Ranges in Ahilyanagar (formerly Ahmednagar), Maharashtra, on January 20, 2026.

All photographs: ANI Photo

IMAGE: An armada of the Abhay Infantry Combat Vehicle developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

IMAGE: An Indian Air Force Mi-17 helicopter conducts a tactical troop deployment exercise.

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff