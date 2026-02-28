President Witnesses IAF's Vayu Shakti

Vayu Shakti-2026 showcased the Indian Air Force's readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions.

IMAGE: Advanced fighter jets like Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Tejas and Mirage 2000 carried out accurate bombing and missile strikes. All photographs: Kind courtesy Rashtrapati Bhavan

IMAGE: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh, Rajasthan Governor Haribhau Kisanrao Bagde, Tourism Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat were also present at the the Vayu Shakti-2026 exercise.

President Droupadi Murmu witnessed the Vayu Shakti-2026 exercise at the Pokhran firing range in Jaisalmer, February 27, 2026.

Vayu Shakti followed a structured operational storyline, simulating a live, integrated combat theatre.

Vayu Shakti-2026 displayed the courage, dedication and professional excellence of the Indian Air Force.

This exercise was conducted with the primary objective of demonstrating the capability to carry out swift and precise strikes in simulated wartime scenarios.

Demonstrates Precision Strike Capability

IMAGE: The transport aircraft, and attack helicopters accurately engaged designated targets in this exercise, here and below.

Various fighter jets, transport aircraft, and attack helicopters accurately engaged designated targets in this exercise.

Rafale, Sukhoi and Tejas Showcase Air Power

The thundering roar of aircraft and precision bombing in the desert presented a vivid display of the Indian Air Force's modern combat strength and operational readiness.

Advanced fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force, including Rafale, Sukhoi Su-30MKI, HAL Tejas and Mirage 2000, carried out precision strikes using air-to-ground guided bombs and missiles, accurately targeting enemy bunkers, runways, and command centres.

Apache and Chinook helicopters performed low-altitude rocket and gun firing drills, casualty evacuation operations, and transportation of equipment to difficult battlefield terrain.

IMAGE: The exercise showcased readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions, here and below.

Apart from the display of firepower, Vayu Shakti-2026 was also a coordinated demonstration of technology, integration and rapid response capabilities.

The exercise showcased readiness for combat operations in both day and night conditions.

It also successfully tested integrated wartime operations such as air superiority, ground support, and logistical support.

