BEWARE, India's Enemies!: Agni Varsha Exercise at Pokhran

Troops of the Indian Army's Southern Command showcased their operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities during Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

The large-scale military exercise, held in the desert sector, demonstrated the army's readiness for desert warfare operations. The drills highlighted the Indian Army's strategic strength and combat efficiency in one of India's most iconic military testing grounds.

Key Points The exercise showcased the Indian Army's high level of combat readiness and its ability to respond swiftly to operational challenges in desert terrain.

Troops demonstrated coordinated operations involving artillery, armoured units, and other combat elements, highlighting joint force effectiveness.

Conducted at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan, the large-scale drill focused on enhancing the army's capability to operate efficiently in harsh desert conditions.

IMAGE: Troops of the Indian Army's Southern Command demonstrate their operational preparedness and integrated combat capabilities during Exercise Agni Varsha at the Pokhran Field Firing Ranges. Photograph: Indian Army/ANI Video Grab

Photographs curated and Feature Presentation by Manisha Kotian/Rediff