Gosh! Is That A Tiger On The Streets Of Indore?

The father who will do anything for his son.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: A very delicious palace.

Snowfall in summer!

The singing CRPF duo.

Bharat Mata Ki Jai!

Location: Salisbury Plains

'Bharat Mata ki jai!'

'Bhajrang Bali ki jai!'

These slogans are familiar in Indiam but why were they echoing on the Salisbury Plains in the UK?

This Father Will Do Anything For His Son

Location: Vadodara

Clearly!

Look what Ghanshyam Patidar built for his son.

Now, Drones Deliver Blood Bags

Location: New Delhi

For the first time in India, an i-Drone delivered blood and blood-related products.

The inaugural flight carried 10 units of whole blood samples from the Government Institute of Medical Sciences.

And this is what the Indian Council of Medical Research discovered after this experimental flight.

Gosh! Is That A Tiger On The Streets?

Location: Indore

When you are walking down the road in the area where you stay, the last thing you expect is to see is a real tiger!

But that's exactly what happened in Dr Ambedkar Nagar cantonment area, Indore.

Snowfall In Summer!

Location: Jammu and Kashmir

It was an unexpected treat for tourists in Kashmir when it snowed in summer.

Kokernag in south Kashmir became a white paradise. As did Pahalgam;s Betaab Valley.

Kulgam witnessed a fresh spell of snowfall. Kishtwar's Machail area too welcomed the snow.

A Vegan, Edible Royal Palace

Location: Pune

It's mouthwateringly delicious. But so beautiful and so painstakingly put together that -- unlike Hansel and Gretel who broke off and ate parts of the gingerbread house -- you won't feel like taking even a tiny piece of this stunning Indian palace made with vegan royal icing.

The 200 kg edible structure is another world record for Pune-based cake artist Prachi Dhabal Deb.

Take a look at her earlier work here.

Have You Eaten At Vanashree?

Location: Tapi

A visit might just be worth it.

Vanashree, which was started by the Gujarat forest department in Tapi district, has local tribal food on its menu.

The profit the restaurant makes is given to the tribal women who make the delicious food.

The Singing CRPF Duo

Location: Bandipore

They are not from Kashmir, but they love singing to Kashmir's music.

Meet CRPF jawans Mrityunjay Kumar Rai and Himanshu who have created a wonderful new relationship with the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

