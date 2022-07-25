News
Even A Flood Couldn't Stop This Wedding!

Even A Flood Couldn't Stop This Wedding!

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
July 25, 2022 08:54 IST
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Couple ties knot on boat amid floodwater in AP's Konaseema

IMAGE: A rather unusual wedding. Photograph: ANI

An elephant rescue.

A modern-day 'Shravan Kumar'.

Gujarat's gorgeous Gira Falls.

Just some of the videos in our weekly round-up, chosen by you, through your likes on iShare.

 

 

A flood, a boat and a wedding
Location: Konaseema

Nothing would stop this young couple from Konaseema in Andhra Pradesh from getting married.

Not even a flood.

When the rain-fed waters started rising dangerously, here's what the bride's family did.

With a little help from State Disaster Response Force teams deployed in the area, the wedding took place.

 

How do you rescue trapped elephants?
Location: Goalpara

Not one.

Not two.

Six elephants were trapped in A man-made pond at Chaibari, Lakhipur, in Assam's Goalpara district.

Here's how the Goalpara Forest Division came to their rescue.

 

Home Guards rescue mom, new-born
Location: Bastar

Her labour pains had increased and all she wanted to do was get to a place where she could deliver her baby safely.

The rains were a barrier, yet she attempted to cross the river.

But her baby could not wait and was born on the riverbank.

Fortunately, the Home Guards came to her rescue -- and to the rescue of her little one.

 

A modern-day 'Shravan Kumar'
Location: Haridwar

Very few of us can be Vikas Gehlot.

The young man, who is from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, is carrying his parents on his shoulders during the Kanwar Yatra to Haridwar in Uttarakhand.

He says he is happy to render this service to them. "I have covered their eyes so that they do not get upset seeing my difficulty."

 

Gorgeous! Gujarat's Gira Falls
Location: Dang

The incessant rains have fed the Gira Falls, making it a sight to behold.

Take a look.

 

Amid snowfall, ITBP officer does yoga in shorts
Location: Ladakh

What endurance!

This Indo-Tibetan Border Police officer was almost bare-bodied as he performed the Surya Namaskar at sub-zero temperatures at an altitude of 18,000 feet in Ladakh.

 

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
 
