All The Muslim Union Ministers

After Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi resigned as the Union minister of minority affairs following the end of his Rajya Sabha tenure, it is for the first time in the history of Independent India that not a single Muslim is part of the Union Cabinet.

One may argue that in a secular nation these things should not matter, considering the fact that Prime Minister Narendra Damodardas Modi has always insisted that his government talks of 'Sab Ka Saath, Sab Ka Vikas' and has never left Muslims out of his governance model.

But in a pluralistic society like India, which comprises 14.23 per cent of Muslims, their population numbering 172.2 million, it is surprising that the Bharatiya Janata Party could not find a single Muslim for inclusion in the Modi cabinet.

Hemantkumar Shivsharan/Rediff.com lists all the Muslims who have been a part of successive central governments since 1947.

IMAGE: Former Union minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi celebrates Eid-al-Adha in New Delhi. Photograph: ANI Photo