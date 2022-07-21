To Tamil Nadu, With Love, From Arunachal

A performance that will touch your heart.

IMAGE: The Wakro Sisters sing a patriotic Subramanya Bharatiyar song. Photograph, Video: Kind courtesy: DD Arunprabha

If you close your eyes and listen to this lovely rendition of Subramanya Bharatiyar's poem, you would be forgiven for thinking it was beautifully sung by two young Tamil girls.

And then, when you open your eyes, you feel a sense of amazement.

For the two youngsters -- Kumari Ashapmai Dellang and Kumari Behelti Ama, also known as the Wakro Sisters -- are from Arunachal Pradesh.

Weaving a musical thread that linked northeast and south India, Ashapmai and Behelti brought to life the thoughts penned by the legendary Tamil poet and freedom fighter who died nearly a century ago, on September 12, 1921.

'Listen to Arunachali Sisters sing a Tamil patriotic song written by Subramanya Bharati', Arunachal Chief Minister Prema Khandu tweeted.

'Beautiful Carnatic Vocal performance by Wakro Sister ~ Kumari Ashapmai Dellang and Kumari Behelti Ama ~ to commemorate #AzadiKaAmritMahotsav.'

To which Prime Minister Narendra Modi responded, 'I am delighted and proud to see this. Kudos to these shining stars of our Yuva Shakti from Arunachal Pradesh for furthering the spirit of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat' by singing in Tamil.'