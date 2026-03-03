Education Now Travels On Wheels

The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'.
The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.
Also see: When Mithali Raj wooed Mumbai.
Barsana's unforgettable Lathmar Holi.
Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.
Have You Heard Of The Rannshala?
Location: Rann of Kutch
In one of India's harshest landscapes, schools now travel on wheels, proving that learning can continue anywhere, even in the heart of a salt desert.
Run by the government, these mobile schools ensure that the children of the Agariya salt workers -- who migrate for months through the Little Rann of Kutch to harvest salt under extreme conditions -- don't miss out on their education.
Barsana's Unforgettable Lathmar Holi
Location: Barsana
Can you imagine Holi being celebrated for 40 days?
It happens in Braj Bhoomi, and lathi-wielding Gopis (Lord Krishna's female devotees) are part of the celebration :)
The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'
Location: Pokhran
It showcased operational preparedness, integrated combat capabilities, precision firing and network-enabled command.
IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill In Military History'
Location: Pokhran
The Indian Air Force had secured the kill using the S-400 Sudarshan air defence systems during Operation Sindoor in May last year. And they are sharing this video for the very first time.
When Mithali Raj Wowed Mumbai!
Location: Mumbai
Take a look.
Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff