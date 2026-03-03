HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Education Now Travels On Wheels

Education Now Travels On Wheels

By SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
2 Minutes Read
March 03, 2026 10:00 IST

The Mobile School in the Rann of Kutch

IMAGE: The mobile school in the Rann of Kutch. Photograph: ANI

The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'.

The Top Videos of the Week, listed by Shailajanand Mishra.

Also see: When Mithali Raj wooed Mumbai.

Barsana's unforgettable Lathmar Holi.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

 

Have You Heard Of The Rannshala?
Location: Rann of Kutch

In one of India's harshest landscapes, schools now travel on wheels, proving that learning can continue anywhere, even in the heart of a salt desert.

Run by the government, these mobile schools ensure that the children of the Agariya salt workers -- who migrate for months through the Little Rann of Kutch to harvest salt under extreme conditions -- don't miss out on their education.

All Videos: ANI

 

 

Barsana's Unforgettable Lathmar Holi
Location: Barsana

Can you imagine Holi being celebrated for 40 days?

It happens in Braj Bhoomi, and lathi-wielding Gopis (Lord Krishna's female devotees) are part of the celebration :)

 

The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'
Location: Pokhran

It showcased operational preparedness, integrated combat capabilities, precision firing and network-enabled command.

 

IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill In Military History'
Location: Pokhran

The Indian Air Force had secured the kill using the S-400 Sudarshan air defence systems during Operation Sindoor in May last year. And they are sharing this video for the very first time.

 

When Mithali Raj Wowed Mumbai!
Location: Mumbai

Take a look.

 

Banner: Dominic Xavier/ Rediff.com
Photographs curated by Satish Bodas/ Rediff
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff

The Mobile School in the Rann of Kutch

SHAILAJANAND MISHRA
