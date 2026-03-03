Education Now Travels On Wheels

IMAGE: The mobile school in the Rann of Kutch. Photograph: ANI

The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'.

The Top Videos of the Week

Also see: When Mithali Raj wooed Mumbai.

Barsana's unforgettable Lathmar Holi.

Videos chosen by you through your likes on iShare.

Have You Heard Of The Rannshala?

Location: Rann of Kutch

In one of India's harshest landscapes, schools now travel on wheels, proving that learning can continue anywhere, even in the heart of a salt desert.

Run by the government, these mobile schools ensure that the children of the Agariya salt workers -- who migrate for months through the Little Rann of Kutch to harvest salt under extreme conditions -- don't miss out on their education.

Barsana's Unforgettable Lathmar Holi

Location: Barsana

Can you imagine Holi being celebrated for 40 days?

It happens in Braj Bhoomi, and lathi-wielding Gopis (Lord Krishna's female devotees) are part of the celebration :)

The Indian Army's 'Agni Varsha'

Location: Pokhran

It showcased operational preparedness, integrated combat capabilities, precision firing and network-enabled command.

IAF Showcases 'Longest Ever Kill In Military History'

Location: Pokhran

The Indian Air Force had secured the kill using the S-400 Sudarshan air defence systems during Operation Sindoor in May last year. And they are sharing this video for the very first time.

When Mithali Raj Wowed Mumbai!

Location: Mumbai

Take a look.

