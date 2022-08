Kashmiri Pandit social activist Sandeep Mawa placed two National Flags on the gate of the head office of the moderate faction of the Hurriyat Conference in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar on Wednesday, August 3, 2022.

All Photographs: Umar Ganie for Rediff.com IMAGE: A view of the Hurriyat Conference office with the National Flags.

IMAGE: Sandeep Mawa speaks to the media.

Photographs curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Aslam Hunani/Rediff.com