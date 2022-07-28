News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » News » Hoist The Tricolour, Folks!

Hoist The Tricolour, Folks!

By Rediff News Bureau
July 28, 2022 14:34 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Eighteen days left for India's 75th Independence Day, and the flags are already out in anticipation of that milestone.

 

IMAGE: Dev Nagar, Major General G R Nagar's grandson, at the college in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, where the 9x14 foot khadi Tricolour with the image of a full charkha, is displayed for public viewing.
The flag, which was hoisted at the Congress session in November 1946, was given to General Nagar of the Indian National Army who participated in that event. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel hoist the Tricolour at 12,000 feet in Ladakh. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Workers prepare the Tricolour for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Tezpur.
The campaign is being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage Indians to bring home the National Flag and hoist it on August 13, 14, 15 to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff News Bureau
 
Print this article
My Flag, My Country
'Polyester Flags Go Against Ethos Of Freedom Struggle'
'Polyester Flags Go Against Ethos Of Freedom Struggle'
Jana Gana Mana was NOT sung in praise of the English king!
Jana Gana Mana was NOT sung in praise of the English king!
Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
Rishi Sunak Charms The Tory Faithful
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
Isn't Aditi A GORGEOUS Bride?
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
BJP leader's killing: Bommai to enforce 'Yogi model'
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
Sonia-Smriti faceoff in Lok Sabha adds fuel to furore
The War Against Coronavirus

The War Against Coronavirus

More like this

PIX: Largest Khadi flag unfurled along Indo-Pak border

PIX: Largest Khadi flag unfurled along Indo-Pak border

Hoisting the Tricolour in the Maoist heartland

Hoisting the Tricolour in the Maoist heartland

News India  |  Latest News India  |  Bollywood News  |  Indian Cricket Score  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances