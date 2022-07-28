Hoist The Tricolour, Folks!

Eighteen days left for India's 75th Independence Day, and the flags are already out in anticipation of that milestone.

IMAGE: Dev Nagar, Major General G R Nagar's grandson, at the college in Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, where the 9x14 foot khadi Tricolour with the image of a full charkha, is displayed for public viewing.

The flag, which was hoisted at the Congress session in November 1946, was given to General Nagar of the Indian National Army who participated in that event. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Indo Tibetan Border Police personnel hoist the Tricolour at 12,000 feet in Ladakh. Photograph: PTI Photo

IMAGE: Workers prepare the Tricolour for the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, in Tezpur.

The campaign is being organised as part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage Indians to bring home the National Flag and hoist it on August 13, 14, 15 to mark the 75th year of India's Independence. Photograph: PTI Photo

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com