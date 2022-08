Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

IMAGE: Coast Guard ships patrolling the Bay of Bengal distributed National Flags to fishermen operating around Paradip as part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, in Jagatsinghpur, Odisha, July 31, 2022. All photographs: Indian Coast Guard Twitter/ANI Photo

IMAGE: As part of the Har Ghar Tiranga initiative,a Coast Guard ALH Dhruv helicopter flies with the National Flag near the Jagannath Puri temple in Odisha, July 31, 2022.

