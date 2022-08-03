News
Rediff.com  » News » Yeh Hai India: Jhande Wale Is Busy!

Yeh Hai India: Jhande Wale Is Busy!

By Rediff News Bureau
August 03, 2022 09:53 IST
Yeh Hai India: Capturing Events And Moods Across Our Incredible Country.

 

IMAGE: A worker at Abdul Gaffar Ansari Jhande Wale's workshop at Sadar Bazar in New Delhi, August 2, 2022.
Ansari has received a large number of orders for the Tricolour in anticipation of the Har Ghar Tiranga campaign, which encourages every Indian to hoist the National Flag at their homes between August 13 and 15. Photograph: Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: A wild elephant is stuck in the middle of the overflowing Chalakudy river at Athirappilly in Thrissur, August 2, 2022, following heavy rains in the region. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

IMAGE: Traditional wrestlers engage in a bout during celebration of the Nag Panchami festival at the Loknath Vyayamshala in Prayagraj, August 2, 2022. Photograph: PTI Photo

 

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com
Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com

Rediff News Bureau
 
