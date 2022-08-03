News
Rediff.com  » News » India@75: Union ministers, MPs take out bike rally

Source: PTI
August 03, 2022 13:04 IST
Several MPs, including central ministers and young parliamentarians, on Wednesday took part in a bike rally in Delhi that originated from the historic Red Fort to pay tribute to the freedom fighters as part of the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Tricolours in the streets and MPs on wheels, the event sought to heighten the sense of patriotism among citizens while sending out a social message.

 

The 'Har Ghar Tiranga' bike rally came a day after the Ministry of Culture hosted a mega 'Tiranga Utsav' event on Tuesday to mark the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav.

Photographs: Shahbaz Khan and Manvender Vashist Lav/PTI Photo

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
 
