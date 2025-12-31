Hyderabad YouTuber booked for remarks against Hindu religion, deities

A case has been registered against YouTuber Anvesh following a complaint alleging that he made derogatory and provocative statements against Hindu society, religious beliefs, and deities, the police said on Wednesday.

IMAGE: YouTuber Anvesh. Photograph: Courtesy Instagram

Actress and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Karate Kalyani lodged the complaint at Panjagutta police station, stating that she came across several videos uploaded on social media by a person named Anvesh, who operates a YouTube channel and social media accounts under the name "Naa Anveshana."

She alleged that Anvesh, popularly known as Prapancha Yatrikudu, made repeated derogatory, defamatory, and provocative statements against Hindu society, religious beliefs, revered deities, culture, and traditions, with the "deliberate intent of creating communal hatred and provoking violence."

"He is deliberately uploading such provocative content for views, likes, and monetary gain. The acts of the accused have caused fear, insecurity, and outrage among the public, threatened communal harmony and public safety, and have the potential to incite large-scale violence," Kalyani claimed.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the IT Act against Anvesh, a police official said.

Further investigation is underway.