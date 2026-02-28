HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
YouTuber critical of some Islamic practices stabbed in Ghaziabad

YouTuber critical of some Islamic practices stabbed in Ghaziabad

Last updated on: February 28, 2026 13:30 IST

YouTuber Salim Wastik was brutally stabbed in Ghaziabad, allegedly due to his controversial videos, prompting a police investigation and raising concerns about online safety and freedom of expression.

YouTuber stabbed in Ghaziabad

Photograph: Pixabay.com

Key Points

  • YouTuber Salim Ahmed, known as Salim Wastik, was stabbed multiple times in his office in Ghaziabad.
  • The attack is suspected to be related to his controversial videos criticising certain practices within the Muslim community.
  • Police have registered an FIR against seven individuals and are investigating the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage.
  • Salim Wastik sustained serious injuries and was transferred to a Delhi hospital for treatment.

A 50-year-old YouTuber known for his alleged controversial videos on a particular religion was stabbed multiple times by two bike-borne individuals wearing helmets in the Loni area in Ghaziabad, police said.

Salim Ahmed, alias Salim Wastik, was attacked in his office in Ali Garden shortly after offering morning prayers.

 

According to the police, the assailants, who had been seen loitering near the premises, entered the office and attacked him with sharp-edged weapons before fleeing.

Ahmed sustained serious injuries to his neck, abdomen and ear.

Locals gathered following the commotion and alerted the police, who rushed him to a hospital in Loni. He was later referred to Guru Teg Bahadur (GTB) Hospital in Delhi due to his critical condition, ACP Loni Siddhartha Gautam said.

Ahmed runs a YouTube channel 'Salim Wastik'.

Investigation into the Attack

Preliminary investigation suggests that he may have been targeted over his videos allegedly criticising certain practices within the Muslim community, the officer said.

A first information report ()FIR has been lodged at the complaint of his son, Usman, against seven named individuals, Gautam said.

Efforts are underway to obtain CCTV footage from the area to identify and trace the assailants, the ACP added.

