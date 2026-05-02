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Home  » News » Kerala Teen Stabbed For Giving Chocolate To Girl

Kerala Teen Stabbed For Giving Chocolate To Girl

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article

May 02, 2026 19:09 IST

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A teenager in Kerala was allegedly stabbed by a friend after giving the friend's sister a chocolate, leading to an attempted murder investigation.

Photograph: PTI Photo

Photograph: PTI Photo

Key Points

  • A 17-year-old boy was allegedly stabbed in Kollam, Kerala, for giving a chocolate to a friend's sister.
  • The main accused and his friend confronted the victim at his home, leading to a heated argument and the stabbing.
  • Police have registered a case of attempted murder against the two accused, who are currently in hiding.
  • The incident occurred after the victim gave a 'Kinder Joy' chocolate to the sister of the main accused.

A case has been registered against a young man and his friend for allegedly stabbing a 17-year-old boy for giving a chocolate to the main accused's sister, police said on Saturday.

Details of the Chocolate Incident

The victim had given a 'Kinder Joy' -- an egg-shaped chocolate candy -- to the sister of the main accused on April 27, police said.

 

The same night, the main accused and his friend went to the victim's house to question him over the matter and got into a heated argument, it said.

Police Investigation and Search

Following the argument, the main accused stabbed the victim and fled the spot, police said.

"All of three of them were friends," an officer of Kilikolloor police station said.

A case of attempted murder and various other offences under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita was registered against the main accused and his friend on April 28 and both of them are in hiding since then, the officer said.

A search is on to nab the duo, he added.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

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