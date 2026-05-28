HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:
Home  » News » Delhi Police Nab Suspect In Anand Parbat Murder Case

Delhi Police Nab Suspect In Anand Parbat Murder Case

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article

May 28, 2026 15:40 IST

x

Delhi Police have successfully apprehended the prime suspect and a juvenile in connection with the murder of a 21-year-old man in Anand Parbat, Delhi, resolving a case rooted in past rivalry.

Photograph: ANI Photo

Photograph: ANI Photo

Key Points

  • Delhi Police arrested Himanshu Tiwari, the prime suspect in the Anand Parbat murder case.
  • A juvenile was also apprehended in connection with the murder of Sagar, who was stabbed to death.
  • The murder was allegedly motivated by a past rivalry between the accused and the victim.
  • The accused fled to Rajasthan after the incident but were apprehended in Delhi following a tip-off.

The Delhi Police has arrested the prime suspect and apprehended a juvenile over the murder of a 21-year-old man in central Delhi's Anand Parbat area earlier this month, an official said on Thursday.

The victim, Sagar, was stabbed to death on the intervening night of May 14 and 15, allegedly over a past rivalry, police said.

 

Arrest and Investigation Details

Subsequently, a case was registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and a probe was launched, leading to the arrest of Himanshu Tiwari (19), a resident of Delhi's Patel Nagar -- the main accused.

A juvenile, allegedly involved in the murder, was also apprehended under provisions of the Juvenile Justice Act, the official said.

Accused Fled to Rajasthan

Following the incident, the accused allegedly fled Delhi and went into hiding in Rajasthan, he added.

According to police, a specific input was received late on May 25 that Tiwari would visit a mall in Rajouri Garden area to meet an associate and collect money.

Acting on the tip-off, police laid a trap near the mall and apprehended the accused along with the juvenile, a senior police officer said.

Confession and Further Investigation

During interrogation, Tiwari allegedly confessed that he and his associates attacked Sagar over an old rivalry, stabbing him repeatedly.

Following the act, they fled the capital to evade arrest.

Police said Tiwari had been continuously changing locations. "He had gone to Rajasthan after the incident and returned to Delhi only recently, where he was trapped," the officer said.

Tiwari studied up to school level and had allegedly fallen into bad company at a young age, he said, adding that further investigation is underway to ascertain the role of other associates involved in the crime.

After completion of legal formalities, the accused was formally arrested and produced before a court, while proceedings against the juvenile were conducted before the Juvenile Justice Board, police said.

Disclaimer: News content is sourced from the stated source. Headlines, summaries, section headers, and images are automatically generated or selected using AI/algorithms and may not always be fully accurate. Readers are advised to refer to the full article for complete context.
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Rediff News Desk© Copyright 2026 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.

RELATED STORIES

Delhi Police Arrest Man, Apprehend Juvenile In Murder Case
Delhi Police Arrest Man, Apprehend Juvenile In Murder Case
Delhi Police Nab Two Juveniles in Sadar Bazar Murder Case
Delhi man stabbed to death after dispute; suspects arrested
Teenager Fatally Stabbed In Delhi; Juvenile Apprehended
Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine
Delhi Murder: Two Arrested After Man Found Dead Near Shrine

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Maharajas' Among 11 Of The World's Grandest Trains

webstory image 2

15 Sensational Mango Recipes

webstory image 3

9 Things To Know About Sugar Substitute Stevia

VIDEOS

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj Arjun in Mumbai0:48

'Dhurandhar 2' actress Sara Arjun spotted with father Raj...

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals during outing in Mumbai0:25

Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough serve major couple goals...

Vidyut Jammwal spotted in Mumbai in a black outfit1:08

Vidyut Jammwal spotted in Mumbai in a black outfit

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO